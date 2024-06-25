Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Evori Dreamwing

Valorant Reveals New Evori Dreamwing Skins Coming This Week

Valorant has a new set of skins being added to the game in a couple of days, as they have a new line of Evori Dreamwing designs.

Article Summary Riot Games introduces new Evori Dreamwing skins in Valorant on June 27.

The skin collection features magical familiars with unique animations.

Included are Vandal, Spectre, Odin, Ghost, and a new Spellcaster wand.

Weapons come with sparkling animations and a starry night finisher.

Riot Games revealed a new set of skins being added to Valorant this week, as players will soon have access to a new set of Evori Dreamwing designs. As you can see from the image here, all of them come in their own special glow, complete with a familiar creature on them that basically serves no purpose other than to be a fun cosmetic. And that's really all this is when you get down to it. These are cool glowing cosmetics with some fun equip animations to them, but they don't add any special benefits or bonuses to the mix. We have more info from he devs about it below as they will officially be added to the game on June 27.

Valorant – Evori Dreamwing Skins

This brand-new skin line introduces friendly familiars with magical powers ready to aid your arsenal in battle. Featuring familiars with distinct personalities, weapons included in the skin line are the Vandal, Spectre, Odin, Ghost, and a new melee archetype, the Evori's Spellcaster wand. Episode 9 Act I also brings an all-new Battle Pass featuring items such as the Convergence Phantom, Bubble Pop Classic, That's Terrifying Spray, and more.

With Evori Dreamwings, each weapon will have its own unique familiar – Evori the Butterfly, Lunari the Cat, Solari the Mouse, Terrari the Rabbit, and Amari the Bear. Players will be accompanied by these familiars that transform, animate, and emote throughout the match, depending on the player's actions. Each weapon will also have a beautiful, sparkling equip animation as players summon it into battle, as well as a finisher that transforms the map into a starry night sky with unique music. Every weapon will have a unique default color (with four color options!), allowing players to color coordinate and assemble a unique team of Dreamwings with friends.

