Posted in: eSports, Games, Riot Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Valorant

Valorant Reveals New Plans For VCT Champions 2024

Riot Games have laid out new plans for what they intend to do with Valorant's 2024 esports season, leading all the way to Champions.

Article Summary Riot Games introduces Valorant's Premier system in Episode 8, leading to VCT Champions 2024.

Players must reach Immortal 3 rank to qualify for Contender division and Challengers.

Challenger League has an age requirement of 16, with strict rules for player eligibility.

Key dates for Episode 8 and Challengers Open Qualifiers announced, starting January 10, 2024.

Riot Games revealed details about how they're going to start running this year's Valorant esports system on the way to VCT Champions 2024. The shorthand to the information today is that Episode 8 in January would begin the Premier system, which will begin to qualify players for the Valorant Champions Tour. Episode 8 will also mark a transitional phase as Premier teams will require a ranked requirement of Immortal 3 or higher, as well as qualifying for Contender—the highest tier of Premier Specifics on the path to Challengers. All of which may vary by region. You can read the details released by Riot below.

What is Premier?

Premier is our in-game competitive tournament system, providing you with an opportunity to test your skills in a competitive arena. For an in-depth look, check out our detailed FAQ, which can provide more insights.

The Path to Contender

To qualify for Challengers, you must first qualify for the Contender Division, the highest tier of Premier. This achievement signifies your readiness to compete at the highest levels of Valorant. So, how do you reach Contender status?

Immortal 3 Rank: You'll need a current rank of Immortal 3 or higher to qualify for the Contender tier of Premier. This rank should also be relatively recent, so dust off those ranked matches and keep them up to date. Assemble the Best Team: Building a formidable team is key to your success. Seek out players with the highest possible rank and ensure their rankings have been recently earned. A strong team will elevate your chances of qualifying for Contender Premier.

As you prepare for competition in Contenders Premier, please make sure to follow the below policies:

The Challenger League age requirement is 16 years old, make sure that all players on your team are 16 or above to remain eligible for the promotion tournament in May.

In order to facilitate the best possible experience, current Pros can not compete within Premier. We define Pros as players who are currently on an active Challenger or International League roster. Game Changers competitors are eligible to compete in Premier. Players who are found competing in Premier and in violation of our policies will face penalties.

Players are allowed to participate in Premier with only one account. We'll be monitoring for ringers, substitutes, and cross region play. Teams who violate these and other rules (cheating) rules will face severe repercussions.

In this journey, we're aware that certain edge cases may arise. We'll be monitoring for players participating in multiple regions, smurfs, ringers, and for situations where roster changes create challenges. Our goal is to learn from these situations so we can address them at scale for subsequent seasons.

Timing and Valorant Competition

Timing plays a crucial role in your journey to Challengers, below are general dates and checkpoints to be aware of: To guarantee your Contender eligibility, you'll want to have a competitive ranking of Immortal 3 or higher by the time Episode 8 Act 1 starts on January 10, 2024. Build a team entirely composed of Contender eligible players and register your team in Premier between January 8 – 17, 2024. Sign up for your respective Challengers Open Qualifier with your Contender Division Roster. Specific information on Challenger League sign ups will come out in the coming weeks via Regional Channels.

Compete in Challenger Open Qualifiers throughout January for promotion into Challengers.

Teams that don't qualify into Challengers during Open Qualifiers will have the opportunity to compete in Premier Contender, the highest level of in-game competition within Valorant. We'll operate two stages of competition between January and the end of April, with the Premier Contender Play-Offs of the second stage qualifying them for the Challengers Promotion and Relegation tournament. Keep an eye on the calendar to plan accordingly.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!