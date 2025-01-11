Posted in: Games, Headup Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dvora Studio, Vambrace: Dungeon Monarch

Vambrace: Dungeon Monarch Reveals New Early Access Release Date

Originally scheduled for October, the game Vambrace: Dungeon Monarch will now be released into Early Access on Steam this month

Article Summary Vambrace: Dungeon Monarch joins Steam Early Access on January 21, 2025, with demo available now.

Experience a unique blend of deck building, tactics, auto-battler, and dungeon defense gameplay.

Play as a Dungeon Monarch defending against intruders with magic spells and summonable troops.

Strategize your deck of cards for battle, customizing abilities to crush invaders and protect the dungeon.

Indie game developer Dvora Studio and publisher Headup Games revealed a new Early Access release date for Vambrace: Dungeon Monarch on Steam. Originally, the game was supposed to come out in late October, but it seems as if that got pushed back a bit. Now, it appears the new date they've set is January 21, 2025. In the meantime, the game has a new trailer to check out, as well as a free demo you can still play right now.

Vambrace: Dungeon Monarch

Step into the role of a Dungeon Monarch, a chosen guardian of your master's dungeon. Equipped with formidable magic and an inexhaustible army of summonable troops that synergize with one another, your mission is to repel adventurers, envious rivals, and other deities seeking to invade and raze the dungeon. Vambrace: Dungeon Monarch features a unique, fast-paced combination of deck builder, tactics, auto-battler, and dungeon defense gameplay! Utilize your strategic deck of cards to unleash devastating magic spells and summon formidable combat units onto the battlefield. Annihilate your foes with lightning bolts, fireballs, and barrages of arrows while buffing your troops with bonus damage, morale boosts, and protective armor. Observe as your units join the battle, decimating intruders with their unique abilities.

Archon hunters from around the world invade your god's lair to seek her golden throne, aiming to take advantage of the master's lapses in power. But this dungeon has a new leader: the Monarch, the god's regent. But is this new one worthy of his position and power? Armed with a magical deck of cards, each representing your abilities, you summon and support units as they wreak havoc on enemies. You can only carry so many cards, so you'll need to come up with a sound strategy that makes the most of the cards you have and customize your deck to deal with a variety of foes bent on looting and destroying your dungeon.

