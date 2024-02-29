Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Poncle, Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors Releases Final Fantasy Homage With New Update

Vampire Survivors launched a brand new update this week, with an homage to Final Fantasy in the process as Rebirth has been released.

Article Summary Vampire Survivors updates with a Final Fantasy tribute, releasing Rebirth.

New Space54 update introduces cosmic-themed content and 7 new Achievements.

Update adds two new characters with unique abilities and tactical advantages.

Latest patch includes new weapons, a new stage, and a relic for gameplay variety.

Indie game developer and publisher Poncle released a new update for Vampire Survivors, as they have given the game some new content and a special tribute to a classic. With the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth this week, the team decided to pay homage to the game with their own design and additions that will look a little familiar to those who remember the original 1997 release. They even made a special trailer you can watch that might give you a throwback or two. But it's not just fan service, as they have included a number of additions in content to spice things up. We got the full rundown of everything that's been added, as you can read the full patch notes on Steam.

Vampire Survivors – Space54 Update

Launching today for free, the Space54 update takes players on a tour through the delights and dangers of the cosmos! The update is a tribute to the Phaser framework, which was the original engine of Vampire Survivors. In this patch, there are a lot of fixes, too, including some optimizations that will let you play a run with Sammy for at least two more seconds than before! Steam Achievements notes: this patch actually adds eight platform Achievements because it includes the Atlas Gate from the Adventures update!

7 New Achievements

2 New Characters Bat Robbert – When falling below 20% health, he gains +16 MaxHP (max +400) and recovers 30% health. This ability recharges every time the character is fully healed. Space Dude – Every few seconds, fires all weapons regardless of their Cooldown. The cooldown of this ability is affected by the Cooldown stat.

New Weapons Pako Battiliar – May retaliate when losing health. Phas3r – Pew Pew! Generates thin damaging zones. High Amount scaling.

New Stage Space54 – A cosmic trek through horrors and delights.

New Relic Allows to enable random level-up choices.



