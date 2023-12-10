Posted in: Among Us, Games, Indie Games, InnerSloth, Video Games | Tagged: Poncle, Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors Reveals New Among Use Crossover Details

The characters of Among Us will join your team in Vampire Survivors for a brand new expansion, bringing a new sort of insanity to the action.

Article Summary "Among Us" meets "Vampire Survivors" in an explosive new crossover expansion.

Nine unique characters introduced, each bringing their own quirky perks.

Fifteen new weapons that transform tasks into alien-blasting arsenals.

Explore the Polus Replica stage with tasks, treasure, and trust issues!

Indie game developer and publisher Poncle has teamed up with Innersloth to bring the characters of Among Us over to Vampire Survivors. Last week, we got a teaser trailer for the content but not a ton of info on what would be included. Now we have a better idea of what will be added in the expansion they're calling Emergency Meeting. We have the dev notes below as those of you looking to get your hands on it will be able to do so on December 18.

Vampire Survivors – Emergency Meeting

Gather your most trusted Crewmates, prepare to eject Impostors, and try to survive while mowing down thousands of extra-terrestrial foes in this expansion for Vampire Survivors. Turn classic Among Us tasks into outrageous weapons, upgrading your abilities after every roguelite run to overcome impossible odds with ease. Be alert to subterfuge as you explore the vast weirdness of the Polus Replica, and keep your wits about you, as suspicious eyes are always watching.

Nine Totally Trustworthy New Characters Crewmate Dino – Starry-eyed, optimistic, and, unfortunately, extremely tasty. Dino is a jack-of-all-trades who boosts stats whenever a task is completed (i.e. when you level up a weapon). Engineer Gino – Few Crewmates come as close to truly competent task-work as Gino, who offers a selection of passive weapons from their toolbox every few levels. Ghost Lino – Good Crewmates don't let a silly thing like death get in the way of their tasks. Lino can float through walls at will and can't be hurt, but can't deal damage either… what could be the goal of such suspicious game design?! Shapeshifter Nino – Look at this bean! They can do all kinds of… wait, where did they go? And where did this snowman come from? Oh well, I'm sure you'll figure it out. Guardian Pina – Everyone needs an angel on their shoulder. Pina isn't just there for moral support, though – they boost the defenses of all nearby allies, and they love taking out the garbage. Impostor Rina – A fellow Crewmate who is in no way some kind of duplicitous, well-disguised killer. One hundred percent all-natural-bean, right here. Nothing to see or think about. Scientist Mina – Mina's scientific skill is matched only by their intense clumsiness. Thankfully, dropping potentially hazardous chemicals has a major upside when you're besieged by extra-terrestrial monsters.

15 New Weapons Transform your tasks into powerful weapons to defend yourself from Impostors, Shapeshifters, and all manner of extra-terrestrial weirdos. Blast away baddies with the supermassive sound waves of your Report! weapon, slice angry aliens in half with Lucky Swipe, and drop duplicitous foes to their doom with Just Vent. Lonely Survivors should seek out Mini Crewmates to empower their Task-based weaponry (or just for general companionship).

A Brand New, Perfectly Safe Stage Polus Replica – an eerily accurate replica of the scientific base on Polus. This planet is packed with bizarre biomes ripe for exploration by Survivors and Crewmates, with tasks and treasure chests galore. Unfortunately, it's also accidentally being invaded by your average space dwellers, like aliens, robots, and ducks. Expect the unexpected and do NOT trust the bins. Never trust the bins. Or the chicken nuggets. In fact, it's a good idea to remain alert at all times and not trust anything.



