Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, Video Games | Tagged: Vampire the Masquerade

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Dives Into The Brujah

Paradox Interactive have revealed another major clan in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 with a better look at The Brujah.

Article Summary Paradox Interactive unveils the Brujah clan's traits in Bloodlines 2.

The Brujah offer a potent, brawling playstyle with unique Disciplines.

Bloodlines 2 introduces distinct Brujah dialogue and social reactions.

Use the Brujah's influence to corner prey for clandestine feeding.

Paradox Interactive and developer The Chinese Room revealed new details about another Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 clan, as we now know more about The Brujah in this game. One of the most popular clans in the franchise, they're also one of the most powerful and cunning to not just be a part of, but to deal with. The team revealed more in a brand new video, which we have for you here, along with more notes posted to their latest blog.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 — The Brujah

The Brujah are known for their impetuous tempers and defiant natures, and the clan contains some of the most violent vampires. Visionaries and brutes both, the Brujah have fallen from their stature as the Learned Clan to a motley lineage of radicals, troublemakers, and firebrands — all as much at odds with each other as with the systems they claim to oppose.

If you're a player who leaves the shadows to the cowards, knows the frontline is where the fun is, and rebels against the establishment, Brujah is your clan. In Bloodlines 2, Clan Brujah will offer a brutal brawling playstyle with its abilities (in Vampire: The Masquerade, known as Disciplines), getting you into the fray and rewarding you for staying there. The Brujah control the dance of combat by making enemies drop their defenses, knock them around on the battlefield, and increase their damage by feeding for powerful finishing strikes.

In social environments, the Brujah are often expected to have a short temper. In Bloodlines 2, certain characters you meet may treat you differently depending on your clan, and while clans have access to angry, violent, or threatening dialogue options, throughout Bloodlines 2, you will find unique dialogue sequences for the Brujah. And if you play against the archetypes, characters in-the-know will react. As a predator of the night, hunting for blood is always a challenge, but the Brujah can often rely on their ability to influence pedestrians' rage to make them chase you into an empty alley and have a midnight snack.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!