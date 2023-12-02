Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, Video Games | Tagged: the chinese room, Vampire the Masquerade

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Reveals The Banu Haqim

Paradox Interactive revealed the next clan being added to Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, as the Banu Haqim get a new trailer.

Article Summary Paradox Interactive unveils Banu Haqim clan for Bloodlines 2 with a new trailer.

Banu Haqim excels in stealth, offering a rogue-like experience in the game.

Forthcoming gameplay details on Banu Haqim’s Disciplines to be shared in early 2024.

Game developers share insights on Banu Haqim's role and playstyle in World of Darkness.

Paradox Interactive and The Chinese Room revealed the latest clan to join Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, as the Banu Haqim have been added to the game. If you love playing Rogues in RPG titles, then you'll love this clan as they stalk their prey from the shadows and remain unseen to almost everyone's vision. Attacking when necessary and proving they are as deadly as those who use brute force or other tactics. We have more info and a couple of quotes from the devs for you below, as the game is still on track to be released sometime in 2024.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2: The Banu Haqim

Known for keeping their bloodlust in check, the Banu Haqim are fiercely devoted to upholding a moral code, dealing with threats, and handing out consequences. They lurk in the shadows, using their vampiric Disciplines to hunt and remain hidden, dealing swift and precise strikes to enforce their sense of justice. The Banu Haqim specializes in combat from the shadows with unseen maneuvers and silent takedowns. They lurk in the shadows, using their vampiric Disciplines to hunt and remain hidden, dealing swift and precise strikes to enforce their sense of justice. The complete list of Disciplines for the Banu Haqim will be available in early 2024 and the final clan will be revealed in December.

"Making Phyre a Banu Haqim changes how players approach combat, offering a unique perspective to the game's world," said Alex Skidmore, Project Creative Director at The Chinese Room. "Players must approach encounters carefully to make the most of this clan's gifts, timing their strikes with finesse and precision to achieve their goals. These Kindred are patient and careful, making them ideal for players looking for a strategic experience."

"Banu Haqim are scholars, warriors, and guardians in Vampire: The Masquerade. Players eagerly awaiting a more tactical playstyle are getting the clan they've been anticipating," said Sean Greaney, Executive Vice President of World of Darkness at Paradox Interactive. "Each clan has distinct qualities that fulfill a unique player fantasy and shape how they experience Bloodlines 2. Kindred clans in Vampire: The Masquerade have their own long-lived worlds filled with history, motivations, and power structures. The Chinese Room has done an expert job translating these complex entities into an impactful RPG experience that is meaningful to players and feels at home in World of Darkness."

