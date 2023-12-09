Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, Video Games | Tagged: Vampire the Masquerade

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Reveals Venture Clan

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has revealed another new clan added to the mix as Venture will now be a part of the game.

Article Summary Paradox Interactive unveils Ventrue clan in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2.

Formidable Ventrue wield Disciplines of Presence and Dominate with robust Fortitude.

Players can expect to choose Ventrue for powers and high Camarilla Court influence.

Bloodlines 2 offers combat styles shaped by your vampire clan in a turbulent Seattle.

Paradox Interactive and The Chinese Room revealed another clan for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 as the Venture has arrived for this game. If you're unfamiliar with this clan, they're more of the uppity vampires who look like they still dress like it's the 1700's. But when you get past the snootiness and the attitude that grinds like sandpaper, you realize they're a mighty powerful clan that uses their powers to dominate their foes. You can read more about it below and check out the latest World Of Darkness blog about them.

Ventrue are blue-blooded tyrants who incite obedience in both their allies and their foes. Using the Disciplines of Presence and Dominate, they can mesmerize as well as awe their prey. Feeding builds up Fortitude, allowing the Ventrue to soak up more damage in case any enemy is powerful enough to resist their force of will. Ventrue vampires usually choose their progeny from mortals familiar with power, wealth, and influence. Seeing themselves as the rightful leaders of vampire society, Kindred of clan Ventrue takes up the mantle of leadership wherever possible, often in the form of high positions in Camarilla Courts. Those who choose to assign Phyre to the Ventrue clan will find both increased resistance to physical damage and powers of mental coercion. The complete list of Disciplines for the Ventrue will be available in early 2024.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Fight your way through a modern-day Seattle on the brink of an open war as an elder Vampire. Meet the power-players, ally yourself and decide who will rule and what the city will become. A three-front siege on Seattle, a power vacuum in the vampire court and an awakened elder at odds with the voice in their head, realized by BAFTA award winning studio, The Chinese Room. Blood sustains you and powers your vampiric Disciplines. You'll stalk and feed on the city's population by night. Use your supernatural powers or raw persuasion on civilians and lure them into deep, dark alleys to sate your Hunger. Beware of breaking the Masquerade though: do not reveal what you are or you risk reprisals – at first from law enforcement and then, well, remember you are not all that goes bump in this night. Explore visceral, immersive combat rewarding entirely different playstyles and approaches based on your choice of vampire clan. Will you wade into the fray with supernatural fists, harangue from afar or rebalance your odds by thinning the herd like the apex predator you are? Clan choice supports these playstyles and more.

