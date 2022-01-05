Vampire: The Masquerade Rivals Announces Next Expansion

Renegade Game Studios has announced the next expansion to Vampire: The Masquerade Rivals with the addition of Shadows & Shrouds. This new expansion will add in two new clans as you will get the Hecata, as well as the fan-vote-winning Lasombra. Both of which come with their own new sets of tricks and techniques to help you conquer the city. With the addition of this expansion, it helps bring the total number of clans available in the game to ten. As it has been with previous clans, each one gets a 49-card pre-constructed deck that's prepped and ready to play, along with a 30-card Crypt pack that includes new options for deck customization! You can pre-order this one at the link above as they are planning to release it in March for $30, with alternate art versions of clean leaders Annika and Markus Kumnyama to choose from.

Shadows & Shrouds is an expansion for Vampire: The Masquerade – Rivals that adds two new clans: Lasombra & Hecata. The Lasombra love to win and will spend and risk their agenda to do so, often employing long shadows to do their bidding. The Hecata are necromancers obsessed with death, using the blood of dead mortals to fuel their occult practices. You may play these two clans head-to-head or integrate them with your Core Set and other expansions to make your coterie step out of the shadows and into the winner's circle. (Requires Vampire: The Masquerade – Rivals Expandable Card Game to play.) Features: Adds two new clans: Lasombra & Hecata

Play these two clans head-to-head or integrate them with your Core Set.

Includes a 30 card Crypt Pack to customize your decks!

Contains a full playset of all new cards.

Designed for 2-4 players, ages 14+ to play in 30-70 min per game. Contents Summary: 2 Pre-Constructed 49-Card Player Decks

30 Card Crypt Pack

6 Wraith Tokens

4 '-1 BP' Tokens

4 Fear Tokens

4 Card Storage Dividers

1 Rulebook