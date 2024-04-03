Posted in: Arc System Works, Cygames, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Granblue Fantasy, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Vane Officially Joins Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Arc System Works revealed Vane has been added to Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising, as the roster gains a new fighter in the latest update.

Article Summary Vane joins Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising as a new DLC fighter.

Version 1.30 update brings balance adjustments and bug fixes.

Shadowverse Premium Avatar Set available for Granblue Fantasy play.

Vane offers medium and long-range attacks with special counter moves.

Arc System Works and Cygames revealed a new character for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, as Vane has been added to the roster. The game has released the Version 1.30 update, which not only gives you the new character, but also gives you a new Shadowverse premium avatar set, several new balance adjustments, and some minor bug fixes. We have more details and some trailers for you here as the content is now live.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – Version 1.30

Version 1.30 was released on April 2 and includes the playable character Vane, as well as the Shadowverse Premium Avatar Set. Additionally, adjustments have been made to the battle system, characters, and more. For further details, please refer to the patch notes on the official GBVSR website.

Vane Joins the Roster as a Playable Character

Vane is now obtainable as a DLC character. This addition to the roster includes a Premium Avatar of Vane, who will give players encouragement and gameplay tips if they set him as their partner. Also included is the Weapon Cutout of Treuer Krieger, which lets players customize the appearance of their Avatar's weapon in Grand Bruise!

Vane (Voice: Zeno Robinson [EN]/Takuya Eguchi [JP])

A powerful brawler who specializes in medium and long-range strikes, Vane can use the extended reach of his halberd to unleash attacks that are visually as well as physically stunning. Not only can he dole out massive damage, but he also possesses special moves that let him resist enemy blows before unleashing a counter of his own.

Third Tie-in Premium Avatar Set Featuring Shadowverse Characters

The third tie-in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Premium Avatar set is now available as paid DLC and features Arisa, Luna, and Rowen from Shadowverse. These premium avatars can be set as partners to advise and encourage players during gameplay. Also included in the set are badges for decorating in-game profiles as well as Weapon Cutouts for the Forest Guardian's Bow and Dragonslayer Spear.

