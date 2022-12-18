Veiled Experts Opens Up Final Beta Test Signups With Latest Trailer

Nexon has put out an open call to all gamers to get in on their latest title, Veiled Experts, as they're setting up one last beta. The team is looking to get the game finalized, and in order to do that, they need players to jump into the fray and test out the latest changes they have made to the tactical shooter title. You'll be able to try out multiple modes in the game, including Bomb Defusal (3v3 or 5v5), Team Deathmatch, Free for All, and Team Deathmatch vs. AI. All you have to do is go to the game's steam page (linked above) to apply for the beta. No word yet on when it will run, but we do know the team is aiming to release the game sometime in Q2 2023.

"Enjoy an advanced version of the much-awaited classic search-and-destroy mode in Veiled Experts. The tried-and-true search-and-destroy mode of classic shooters, coupled with round-based shop access, offers even more fun beyond your expectations. Experience the perfect balance of every fun element you can dream of in a shooter. With the magnetic field closing in and the plethora of tactical items and agent abilities that scan for enemy presence, you have to be constantly on the move. The fight is inevitable! You can roll, vault, scale walls, or do whatever else you may want to do to navigate around. The smooth movements maximize the thrill of action as you shoot. Or take down enemies in a flurry of flashy melee attacks."

"Unique agents with exclusive abilities are at your disposal. How do you like to play? Charge forth for a full assault, provide support for the team, sneak around for recon and sniping, or go for close-quarter combat⁠—anything is possible. Just take your pick and run with it. As the bomb goes off, buildings collapse and ships go down. Any barriers to your field of vision can be taken down. Blow up vehicles near hidden enemies to finish them off. Everything in your surroundings can and will change. Work with your team to modify your strategy in response to the ever-evolving situation on the map. Enrich your gameplay with a variety of tactical gear at your fingertips."