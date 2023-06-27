Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Mew, pokemon, Pokémon Card 151, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG

Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Mew Gold Ex

Pokémon TCG Japan's newly released Pokémon Card 151 expansion features a Mew Gold ex which will get an interesting release elsewhere.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable because it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set was released on June 16th in Japan. It has now been confirmed that this set will be the source of the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, titled Scarlet & Violet – 151. Today, let's take a look at look at the Hyper Rare Mew from this set.

Mew features on a Gold Hyper Rare, which is one of the most coveted cards of the Japanese version of this set. This card will be easier to obtain in English… kind of. The Scarlet & Violet – 151 Ultra Premium Collection will include a metal version of this Mew ex Gold Hyper Rare, which will also be in the set as a standard card. That product will also include the Mew ex Special Illustration Rare and the Mewtwo Illustration Rare, which will make those cards far easier to obtain as well. Note that the Gold Hyper Rares continue to use the same artwork as the Full Arts.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG on Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!