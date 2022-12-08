Gold Alternate Art Arceus: The Most Godly Pokémon TCG Card Ever?

Could this be the most beautiful Pokémon card of all time? The Japanese branch of the Pokémon TCG has now released VSTAR Universe, the high-class set of cards that closes out the Sword & Shield era. This set is primarily a reprint set celebrating the era but it does have, as all high-class sets do, a huge Secret Rare section. With packs now being opened, collectors have found the first instance of a Gold Alternate Art VSTAR card. This new card type has been classified as Ultra Rare, but English-language collectors should note that this is a different rarity from what we have come to call "Ultra Rare" here. The first Gold Alt Art VSTAR revealed was Arceus, followed by Origin Forme Dialga, Origin Forme Palkia, and Giratina. Bask in Arceus's glory!

Let's take a closer look at the stunning artwork by AKIRA EGAWA, who illustrated all four Gold Alt Art VSTARs in the set. Absolutely unreal!

Aside from this new card type, the Secret Rare section of VSTAR Universe also includes Art Rares and Special Art Rares which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. We have been previewing this set's Secret Rares card-by-card on Bleeding Cool, so be ready for the reveals of the other Gold Alternate Art VSTARs.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.