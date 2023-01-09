Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Ralts Art Rare Line Pokémon TCG Japan is just eleven days away from launching sister sets Scarlet ex & Violet ex, which will have a Gardevoir ex Art Rare.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023, that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. The news hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Art Rares and Special Art Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see on SARs. Today, let's take a look at the sequence of Art Rares coming for the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era.

Like we previously saw with the Tepig line and Charmander line from Radiant Collections of the past, we're getting a beautiful sequence of a Pokémon growing up with its family here. Artist Jiro Sasumo, who is credited for the entire sequence, illustrates a cute Ralts with its Trainer as they move into a new home. The Kirlia card shows the home now quite lived in as Kirla observes her Trainer's new baby. Finally, the Gardevoir, which may well end up being the chase card of this set in English, sees the fully evolved Pokémon spending time with her Trainer and her husband, who are now elderly. The details in the background, including family photos and illustrations, make this a card that many will remember and cherish for years. This goes beyond a new set at this point. It's an immediate classic.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.