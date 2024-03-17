Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Venba, Visai Games

Venba Releases New Free Cookbook DLC Content

Visai Games have released a new free DLC to their narrative cooking game Venba, including a cookbook and a radio to listen to.

Indie game developer and publisher Visai Games have released some new DLC content for their narrative cooking game Venba, as the Cookbook DLC is now available for free. This all-new content will give you a cookbook, an actual book in the game, which contains every single recipe you have cooked in the game, complete with all of the ingredients you need, the instructions on how to make it, and even little tips and pieces of advice on how to make it the best version you've ever made. These recipes are so detailed you could make the food in real life. The DLC also comes with a new in-game radio, giving you the chance to cook whatever you want to whatever music ou desire. As you can see in the image here, you have the ability to switch stations, essentially picking your favorite track from the game. You can see more in the trailer as the content is now live.

Venba

Idlis, dosas, and biriyani! Whether you're a new or regular enjoyer of South Indian cuisine, there's something delectable to discover Venba's cooking puzzles. As you piece together a tattered recipe book, cook authentic dishes inspired by real-life cuisines. Once you've cooked them in-game, try cooking them in real life with the brand-new in-game Cookbook!

As you restore lost recipes, discover the story of a family over the years as they grow and change through a journey of love and loss. Join a mother, father, and their son as they reckon with culture, self-discovery, and acceptance. Move over lo-fi beats! Cook along to Venba's unique original soundtrack, inspired by Tamil music throughout the ages. And when you can't get enough, return to the newly added in-game radio to listen to the OST on-demand! Venba's warm, stylized art brings the game's food and story to life! So good you can almost taste it.

