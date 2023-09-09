Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Agera Games, Toss, Vertigo Games

Vertigo Games Has Releases Toss! For Several VR Platforms

After teasing the game for the past few months, Vertigo Games and Agera Games have released Toss! for VR, giving you a ton of banana fun.

Vertigo Games and Agera Games have finally released their VR game Toss! as you can now play the game on multiple platforms. In case you haven't seen the game before, you will be tasked with trying to repair your spaceship as you explore many different biomes looking for what you need. You will have to toss yourself around cloudscape playgrounds while also looking for your favorite snack: bananas! Can you repair the ship and get yourself fed? We have more information about the game below, as well as a brand new trailer showing off what you can do in the game, as is it now available for Meta Quest, PC VR via Steam, and PSVR2.

With its visually stunning cloudscape biomes, parkour action, and a touch of friendly competition, this is the VR platformer you've been waiting for! Swing and toss yourself freely across spacey jungle-gym playgrounds, as an acrobatic monkey, in this bananas VR platformer. Crash-landed on a mesmerizing cloud planet, you find yourself in a world brimming with excitement and challenge. To repair your damaged spaceship and make your way back home, you must traverse 75+ exhilarating levels spread across nine stunning cloudscape biomes. As you swing and launch yourself through these playgrounds, you'll gather parts essential for your spaceship's restoration. This VR game uniquely captures the agility, timing, and gamer skill required to play the beloved platformer classics.

PARKOUR ACTION: Soar and launch yourselves through the air, grab hold of trees, pipes, and walls.

Soar and launch yourselves through the air, grab hold of trees, pipes, and walls. CHALLENGES: Try to race against the clock, with Time Attack; find as many bananas as possible or master as few grabs as possible in each round.

Try to race against the clock, with Time Attack; find as many bananas as possible or master as few grabs as possible in each round. SOCIAL COMPETITION: Compete against each other by time and rank, and follow your friends' leaderboard ghosts.

Compete against each other by time and rank, and follow your friends' leaderboard ghosts. MASTERY & MODIFIERS: Unlock modifiers like Zero Gravity and Double Toss by becoming a Toss! master!

