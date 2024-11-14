Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ruckus Games

Veteran Devs Form Ruckus Games, Announce New Game In Development

Several veteran developers have come together to form a new studio called Ruckus Games, and already have a new game in development

Several veteran game developers from companies such as Gearbox, Bethesda, and Epic Games have come together to form a new company called Ruckus Games. According to the info released today, all seven members of the company saw an industry that was unwilling to take risks on new gameplay and experiences for players, relying on the methods that have been recycled over and over again with major budgets. So they decided to take the risk themselves and formed this new company with the goal of making multiplayer games they had been looking for. Their first game, which has no title, is currently in the works, and they will playtest it soon. We have more details on the company and the game below from today's announcement.

Ruckus Games

Led by CEO and Game Director Paul Sage (Former Creative Director of Borderlands 3 and The Elder Scrolls Online.), Ruckus Games' talented roster of developers is collectively known for their key roles in some of the industry's most beloved game franchises. Hailing from studio giants such as Gearbox, Riot Games, Blizzard, Epic Games, Monolith, and more, each founding member of Ruckus Games brings with them the essential ingredients necessary to create the perfect multiplayer stew. Ruckus Games already stands out amongst the competition, having recently secured $19m in funding to bring their vision to life. Notably, the investors were sold on Ruckus' premiere project after playing a mere 20 minutes of its vertical slice demo – an especially impressive feat for a prototype made by only 14 people across 12 months!

Untitled Game in Development

This new title will offer co-op for up to four players in an evolving world that will be updated with new emergent content over time. Set in a reminiscent era amid the backdrop of the American heartland, players are thrust into the shoes of everyday people forced to become heroes when the town comes under attack. It is not clear what is behind the strange events, and things don't quite seem to add up.

Featuring a large roster of playable characters and thousands of unique make-shift weapon combinations – like a toaster kitted to shoot saw blades or a modded power washer turned flamethrower – players will "Smash, Grab, and Grow" as they blast their way through thrilling suburban invasion scenarios. Take to the streets, destroy whatever you want, find cool new weapons and resources, and rescue NPCs to take back to your Hometown, a living centralized hub. Here, you can customize, build, and upgrade over time, allowing you to enhance your weapons and abilities to head out even stronger for another round of chaotic fun.

The already captivating and engaging gameplay is further accented by its unique visual style, led by Art Director Scott Kester, the visionary who played a pivotal role in transforming Borderlands' pre-release gritty aesthetic into the iconic, colorful graphic novel style that came to define the series. This new title's eye-catching art style belies some darker moments as you get pulled into a deep world that balances fun and humor with darkness and peril, built around unlikely heroes using everything at their disposal to overcome an onslaught of overwhelming forces.

