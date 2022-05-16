Viture's Immersive Smart Glasses Hits $2.5M On Kickstarter

Viture collaborated with Layer, one of the world's most prestigious design studios, to design the Viture One, creating stylish and comfortable XR glasses that people will want to wear daily. The design isn't just for aesthetic purposes, it is meant to feel like wearing normal sunglasses, with tech features. Equipped with smart heat-release engineering, the temperature of the smart glasses stay below 86° at all times, so wearers can comfortably enjoy hours of play.

Whether handling a AAA game or watching a 3D movie, the Viture One is more than capable of delivering the task. The ultra-slim glasses can magnetically connect to the Viture One Neckband, which provides battery power, onboard controls and access to any app on the native app store. The smart glasses plus neckband combination delivers optimal cloud gaming and enables remote play with PlayStation or PC, anytime, anywhere. The combo is also compatible with USB and Bluetooth devices, including external hard drives, game controllers, keyboards and mice, and supports wireless projection like AirPlay, Miracast and Chromecast.