Vlad Circus: Curse Of Asmodeus Confirmed For Late-August Release

Vlad Circus: Curse Of Asmodeus has been given a release date, as the game arrives for multiple PC and console platforms this month

Article Summary Vlad Circus: Curse Of Asmodeus launches late August for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch platforms.

Play as Josef Petrescu to unravel dark family secrets and the mysteries of the circus legacy.

Navigate parallel timelines via mirrors to piece together fragmented memories and hidden truths.

Face nightmarish foes and the demon Asmodeus in a haunting pixel-art horror adventure.

Indie game developer Indiesruption and publisher Blowfish Studios confirmed the release date for Vlad Circus: Curse Of Asmodeus, as the game arrives later this month. If you're not already aware of the game, this is a sequel to Vlad Circus: Descend into Madness, as you'll take on the role of Josef Petrescu, brother of Vlad and heir to the circus, as you learn the truth about many things, including your own past. Enjoy the latest trailer as it will arrive on all three major consoles, as well as for PC on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on August 25, 2025.

Vlad Circus: Curse Of Asmodeus

Descend into the depths of madness and terror in this disturbing pixel-art graphic adventure—a simultaneous prequel and sequel to Vlad Circus: Descend into Madness. Vlad Circus: Curse of Asmodeus draws you into a world of mirrors and shadows where evil lurks in every corner. Explore a haunting universe through the eyes of Josef Petrescu, a man scarred by tragedy who awakens horribly burned, voiceless, and memoryless. As Vlad Petrescu's brother and co-heir to Vlad Circus, Josef embarks on a harrowing journey to uncover the truth behind his past.

Vlad Circus: Curse of Asmodeus pushes horror game storytelling forward with its unique mechanics of navigating parallel timelines. Pass through mirrors to shift between fragmented memories. Each temporal jump uncovers new layers of the story, allowing you to piece together Josef's life and the macabre secret hidden in the old town of San Reno. Interact with a chilling array of characters—from the bizarre inhabitants of the dime museum to the terrifying dwellers of the catacombs. Each encounter will bring you closer to the truth. As you dive deeper into the story, you'll face challenges that test both your wits and survival skills, presented in small doses of action.

At the heart of this nightmare lies Asmodeus, the biblical demon reimagined as an infernal parasite feeding on human sanity. The only way to purge the demon is through fire, torture, and the agonizing death of the body it inhabits. As Josef recovers fragments of his memory, he documents them in his journal, weaving an intricate narrative that keeps you in suspense until the end. Each journal entry is another piece of the puzzle, drawing you closer to the truth behind Vlad Circus, the religious fanatics populating San Reno, and the fearsome Asmodeus.

