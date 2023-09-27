Posted in: Blowfish Studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indiesruption, Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness

Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness Arrives Mid-October

Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness will be coming to PC in time for Halloween as Fellow Traveller will release the game next month.

Indie game studio Indiesruption and publisher Blowfish Studios confirmed they will release Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness for PC via Steam next month. In case you haven't seen this game, you will be a part of a set of performers who used to be a part of a circus that burned down. Now, eight years later, you will revisit those events in a labyrinth of nightmares that arise from visiting previous members of the troupe. You get a little bit of puzzles, a little bit of survival, and a little bit of action, as you attempt to survive in your own mind. You can read more about the game below as it will be released on October 14.

"In the year 1921, the beloved Vlad Circus fell to a devastating fire, killing hundreds of innocents and forever scarring the survivors. Haunted by the tragedy, the circus troupe disbanded, only to be reunited by a mysterious invitation from their original ringleader eight years later. Explore the eerie halls of the Victorian-inspired Petrescu Manor as Oliver Mills, better known as his clown persona "Lazy Ollie." Several years in the Pennhurst Asylum have proved ineffective in restoring his memories, but reconnecting with old friends and a lost love may do the trick. Unease festers in Ollie as he explores the shadowy estate, unaware of the sinister secret dying to be set free. Manage Ollie's stress and survive horrifying hallucinations while solving perplexing puzzles. Fight or flee from awful abominations. Recover tortured memories to assist with mysteries, and unravel the ghastly truth of that fateful day."

"Vlad Circus: Descend into Madness marries a creepy atmospheric setting with a haunting narrative full of evocative storytelling," said Diego Cánepa, lead designer, Indiesruption. "Enthralled and disturbed by Ollie's trauma-induced nightmares, players will be on their toes until the very end."

