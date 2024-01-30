Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Voxlands, VoxRay Games

Voxlands Announces Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

Voxlands will have a free demo for players to check out during Steam Next Fest, as there will be multiple levels to explore.

Experience an innovative blend of FPS, RPG, and survival.

Immerse yourself in ray-traced voxel worlds full of mystery.

Unleash creativity: Fight, build, and shape your adventure.

Indie game developer and publisher VoxRay Games have confirmed that Voxlands will have a free demo during Steam Next Fest in February. The game is a mixture of first-person shooter, RPG, and survival mechanics, all blended into a 3D block-art title, as you explore the lands and meet mutated life in an attempt to find out what happened here. The demo will have multiple levels for you to check out from February 5-12, as they are currently working toward an Early Access release.

Voxlands

Voxlands invites you to embark on a voxel adventure like no other, where every action shapes the narrative, and the voxel landscape becomes your canvas for both creation and destruction. Get ready to explore, fight, unravel, destroy, plunder, survive, and build your way to greatness! An indie adventure that seamlessly blends FPS, RPG, survival, and building elements into a unique and visually striking experience, powered by its in-house raytraced voxel engine. Join forces with friends to craft your own narrative and conquer the voxel realms! (Co-op will be added post-demo)

Explore beautiful voxel worlds – Embark on a dangerous journey through meticulously crafted, ray-traced voxel landscapes, featuring captivating locations at every turn.

Embark on a dangerous journey through meticulously crafted, ray-traced voxel landscapes, featuring captivating locations at every turn. Fight the mutated wildlife! – Confront mutated creatures with a diverse arsenal, ranging from firearms and melee weapons to formidable spells. Watch voxels scatter as you engage in combat, revealing the bare bones underneath your adversaries' pixelated exteriors.

– Confront mutated creatures with a diverse arsenal, ranging from firearms and melee weapons to formidable spells. Watch voxels scatter as you engage in combat, revealing the bare bones underneath your adversaries' pixelated exteriors. Unravel mysteries – Dive into the enigma of the spreading "ooze" that transforms the terrain, as local inhabitants look to you as the solution to their problems. Uncover the secrets behind this phenomenon and embark on a quest filled with intrigue and discovery.

– Dive into the enigma of the spreading "ooze" that transforms the terrain, as local inhabitants look to you as the solution to their problems. Uncover the secrets behind this phenomenon and embark on a quest filled with intrigue and discovery. Destroy obstacles in your path – Unleash your destructive prowess with tools that allow you to dismantle the environment down to the tiniest voxel. Find creative solutions to problems, or simply revel in the joy of transforming the landscape.

– Unleash your destructive prowess with tools that allow you to dismantle the environment down to the tiniest voxel. Find creative solutions to problems, or simply revel in the joy of transforming the landscape. Plunder & craft – Scour the hidden corners of the world for chests with rare items, or mine resources and craft them into your desired creations.

– Scour the hidden corners of the world for chests with rare items, or mine resources and craft them into your desired creations. Survive! – Keep an eye on your health and hunger. Adapt your strategies according to your standing in the food chain and take the necessary precautions.

– Keep an eye on your health and hunger. Adapt your strategies according to your standing in the food chain and take the necessary precautions. Build new realms – The intuitive in-game editor empowers you to design your own realms. Create unique gameplay challenges by coming up with original new quests.

