VoxPop Games Announces Acquisition & Merger With Celebrity Games

VoxPop Games confirmed the acquisition of Celebrity Games this week, as the two brands have been merged together as one company.

VoxPop Games announced this week that they have fully acquired the development studio Celebrity Games and merged the two companies together under one banner. In case you weren't familiar with them, Celebrity Games previously developed mobile apps that specifically integrate actors, athletes, and musicians into their titles. Previously working with people such as Derrick Lewis, Ric Flair, and Riff Raff. As part of the merger, the company has promised new career opportunities will come about, including connecting with universities with those aiming for careers in the gaming industry. That said, the company failed to detail the finer details of the merger and who all kept their jobs, or whether or not there may be layoffs from the merger. So we're a bit curious how all of this is going to work out. We have a few quotes from the announcement below.

"Celebrity cameos are a mainstay in AAA gaming – think Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk or Nikki Minaj in Call of Duty," said VoxPop CEO Charles Yu. "Smaller studios may not consider it due to budget constraints or not knowing where to start negotiating with talent. We see tremendous potential in helping indie game developers find the right celebrity integrations for their games. Plus, our new celebrity friends can submit game ideas through our platform and recruit their fans to help them build their own games!"

John Euliano, managing partner of Rainmaker Strategic Capital, explained that this investment serves as the first salvo in a new fundraising round. "From the day Charles shared his vision for the acquisition, I was sold," said Euliano. "Given the recent failures of large studios we think investing in indie studios that bring innovative and creative games to life is important, and others will see the growth opportunity in our offering and look forward to meeting like-minded investors."

"We couldn't be happier with the VoxPop partnership," said Kyle Grenier, a Disaster Golf developer and Bradley University graduate. "As a student development team creating Disaster Golf as a capstone project, we were total neophytes when it came to the business side of launching a game. VoxPop saw something in us and were instrumental in marketing the game and guiding us through the publishing process. Now we have a hit game on Steam with great reviews because of this key partnership."

