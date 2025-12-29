Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: disney, Double Jack Studios, maestro, pirates of the caribbean

VR Game Maestro Adds Pirates of the Caribbean Tracks

Would you like to conduct some of the music from Pirates of the Caribbean? Maestro has added some tracks from the Disney franchise

Article Summary Maestro adds new Pirates of the Caribbean DLC featuring iconic tracks like "He’s a Pirate" and "Jack Sparrow".

Experience conducting a virtual orchestra with music from Disney’s hit film franchise in immersive VR gameplay.

New DLC includes themed settings, pirate costumes, batons, and gloves for a fully interactive VR concert.

All Aboard! DLC available now on Meta Quest and SteamVR, coming soon to PSVR2 and Pico devices.

VR developer and publisher Double Jack Studios has released an all-new DLC pack of music for their game Maestro, as they've taken to the seas with the Pirates of the Caribbean. The team has partnered with Disney to make the all-new All Aboard! DLC, featuring tracks from the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise, allowing you to conduct some of the most iconic songs from the movies. We have more info about the pack below, as well as a trailer her to show them off, as you can get it now on PSVR2, Meta Quest, and SteamVR.

All Aboard! DLC

"I do that quite a lot. Yet people are always surprised." Famous words from your favourite Pirate captain, Jack Sparrow. But it also applies to Double Jack's award-winning (Meta GOTY 2024), viral, VR orchestral game Maestro, which has today launched another brand-new DLC featuring five new tracks, including "He's a Pirate" and "Jack Sparrow" from the hit movie franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean. "Not all treasure is silver and gold, mate."

As with previously themed DLCs, there will be a themed new set (a Kraken, ghost pirate ship, and cannonballs flying over your head!), as well as batons, gloves, and costumes. The DLC is now available on Meta Quest & SteamVR, and will be coming to Sony and Pico devices in the coming days. The All Aboard! complete track list:

Zimmer & Badelt – "He's a Pirate" (from Pirates of the Caribbean)

Zimmer – "Jack Sparrow" (from Pirates of the Caribbean)

Unknown Author – "Wellerman"

Rimsky-Korsakov – The Shipwreck (from Scheherazade)

Vaughan Williams – A Sea Symphony (Overture)

Maestro

Conduct a full orchestra in VR with groundbreaking hand-tracking, using real conducting technique! Step onstage in fully rendered interactive concerts and experience total visual and auditory immersion in epic symphonic performances. Shape your experience! Unlock dozens of stages, costumes, gloves, and batons to customize every concert!

