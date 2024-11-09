Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Cyborn, Wall Town Wonders

Wall Town Wonders Arrives On Meta Quest Later This Month

Manage an entire city in your own home, literally, as Wall Town Wonders has you build a city on the surface of your IRL walls

Article Summary Wall Town Wonders launches Nov 21 on Meta Quest, turning your real walls into a bustling virtual city.

Use intuitive hand-tracking to immerse yourself in building and managing a customizable miniature town.

Enjoy seasonal updates, quirky quests, and mini-games to keep the experience fresh and engaging.

Transform any room into a lively town with endless possibilities and nearly 100 unique buildings.

VR developer and publisher Cyborn has revealed the official release date for Wall Town Wonders, as the game is coming to Meta Quest devices later this month. If you haven't seen this game yet, you'll be managing a virtual city-builder in which the town lives on your physical wall in the real world. It's actually a pretty ingenious concept as it feels like they're living in your home without an AR perspective, but you don't have infinite wall space; you'll need to make tough choices of where to put things. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be released on November 21 for Quest 3 and Quest 3S headsets.

Wall Town Wonders

In Wall Town Wonders, any room in your house can become the foundation for a magical miniature town. Using intuitive hand-tracking, you'll interact with tiny characters as you help them rebuild and customize their world across your walls. Relax, explore, and transform your space into an ever-evolving town with endless possibilities and surprises around every corner.

Immersive Mixed Reality Gameplay: Transform your living room into a vibrant miniature town that expands and evolves around you, bridging the gap between the digital and physical worlds.

