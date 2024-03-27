Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: MY.GAMES, War Robots: Frontiers

War Robots: Frontiers Receives Spring Update In Early Access

War Robots: Frontiers has a new update for the Spring, as the game gets some new improvements while sitting in Early Access.

Article Summary Spring Update brings new robots, Orochi and Purifier, to War Robots: Frontiers.

Discover the volatile Catalyst map and threatening lava dangers in-game.

Explore revamped customization and a new Titan Constructor feature.

Free War Robots: Frontiers access on MY.GAMES Launcher and Steam Demo.

Indie game developer and publisher MY.GAMES has released a brand new update for War Robots: Frontiers, as the game still sits in Early Access on Steam. This is basically an upgrade across the board for players to get the most out of the game, as the Spring Update comes with two new robots, a brand new map, several new weapons to try out, a new revamp to the customization options, a new Titan Constructor, and a new firing range for you to practice on. What's more, as part of the update, the game will be available for free from April 11 to May 2 on the MY.GAMES Launcher and via the Steam Demo Version. This will give any player the chance to become a pilot for a short time and try the content out for themselves. We have more info and the trailer here as the update is now live.

War Robots: Frontiers

Revamped Customization – Apply decals, stickers and more with visual customization options for both Robots and Titans.

– Apply decals, stickers and more with visual customization options for both Robots and Titans. Two New Robots – Highlight enemy positions, ping them for your allies, prepare to fight with Orochi, and buff your allies to deal increased damage as Purifier.

– Highlight enemy positions, ping them for your allies, prepare to fight with Orochi, and buff your allies to deal increased damage as Purifier. New Map – Jump into the new Catalyst map and prepare for explosive gameplay! Pilots will encounter an aggressive volcanic environment, where lava rivers pose just as much of a threat as the enemy.

– Jump into the new Catalyst map and prepare for explosive gameplay! Pilots will encounter an aggressive volcanic environment, where lava rivers pose just as much of a threat as the enemy. New Weapons – Take to the battlefield with two brand-new weapons! Wield the heavy flamethrower Incinerator, and shoot a high ballistic trajectory with Rampant. Slow down your foes and inflict damage with a new Ability, Minefield.

– Take to the battlefield with two brand-new weapons! Wield the heavy flamethrower Incinerator, and shoot a high ballistic trajectory with Rampant. Slow down your foes and inflict damage with a new Ability, Minefield. New Firing Range – Test out your Robot builds before you hit the battlefield with the brand-new Firing Range. Prep, assess, and fight!

– Test out your Robot builds before you hit the battlefield with the brand-new Firing Range. Prep, assess, and fight! New Titan Constructor – Enhance your Titans in the new Titan Constructor, and give them more firepower with new weapons for Alpha, Grim, and Matriarch Titans.

