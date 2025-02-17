Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Armor Games Studios, Con Artist Games, Warfare Legacy Collection

Warfare Legacy Collection Confirms Steam Next Fest Demo

Before the Warfare Legacy Collection is released later this year, you'll be able to play a sample of the game for Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Play the Warfare Legacy Collection demo during Steam Next Fest before its official release later this year.

Experience classic strategy gameplay in Warfare 1917 and Warfare 1944, bundled in definitive editions.

Command the British or German armies in WW1 or choose sides in the liberation of France in WW2.

Customize battles with various units, trenches, and strategies for endless strategic possibilities.

Developer Con Artist Games and publisher Armor Games Studios have confirmed that before the Warfare Legacy Collection is released, it will be getting a demo for Steam Next Fest. The title brings together two games from the franchised under one banner, as you'll experience both Warfare 1917 and Warfare 1944. We have more details about the title below and the trailer here for you to check out, as the demo comes out on February 28.

Warfare Legacy Collection

Bundling together the classic tug-of-war games Warfare 1917 and Warfare 1944, Warfare Legacy Collection contains the definitive versions of these original strategy games. Engage in the strategic battles of WW1 and WW2, commanding troops and shaping battlefields.

Warfare 1917

Fighting historical battles in and out of the trenches of France, Warfare 1917 sees you play as either the British or German Army in a campaign of attrition.

Deploy troops and control the trenches!

Make use of the first tanks used in war to dominate the battlefield.

Break the enemy morale with fire support and take their ground.

Spend command points to upgrade your troops and fire support.

Set up custom battles with your choice of units, trenches, barbed wire, and land mines!

Warfare 1944

Taking to the fields of battle in Warfare 1944, you'll choose between the U.S. Forces or the Wehrmacht. Choose to either fight to liberate France or defend it from the Allied assault.

Engage in the strategic tug of war across three lanes of battle.

Fight to complete objectives or win the morale victory by wearing down your enemies.

More refined control over your units, order them to throw smoke, use suppressing fire or to advance!

Use officers to call in air support and artillery barrages to destroy entrenched enemies.

Set up custom battles on the map of your choice with units and fire support chosen by you.

