Warframe Reveals The Vallis Undermind In Latest Devstream

In the most recent Warframe devstream, the team revealed new details about The Vallis Undermind and other updates on the way

Article Summary Warframe unveils The Vallis Undermind with new quest, area, and mushroom-themed gear launching October.

Players meet the new 62nd Warframe, Nokko, using mushroom powers for unique combat and support abilities.

Explore The Deepmines, face Nightcap’s bounties, and collect new resources while uncovering hidden lore.

Oberon receives a long-awaited rework, plus a new devil-themed Protoframe will debut later this year.

Digital Extremes recently held a new devstream heading into Tokyo Game Show 2025, showing off the content coming in The Vallis Undermind. In addition to getting the 62nd Warframe added to the game with a mushroom theme, you'll see a new quest, a new area, new cosmetics and rewards, a rework, and more. We have the dev notes below and the video above, as the content will go live on October 15, 2025.

Warframe – The Vallis Undermind

Cinematic Quest: The Teacher

Co-developed with Sumo Digital, The Teacher will introduce players to Warframe's equipment modding system under the mentorship of Teshin. This introductory Quest is accessible after completing Vor's Prize and challenges players with specialized situations and encounters that can only be overcome by customizing their loadout appropriately while experiencing key narrative moments. The introduction of The Teacher marks a significant stride in smoothing out the new player experience for those starting their journey in the Origin System for the first time, and offers returning players an extension to Warframe's existing lore. Upon Quest completion, players will receive a new Thornbak rifle in their Arsenal. This single-player Quest can only be completed once.

The 62nd Warframe: Nokko

Nokko's mushroom inspirations and youthful playfulness are often described by Fortuna residents as the adoptive little brother of Yareli. Spread mischief in combat by throwing mushrooms that periodically release poisonous spores upon enemies, grow mushrooms that periodically release a radial pulse buffing allies' defences, transform into a baby mushroom Sprodling to heal rapidly while remaining untargetable and putting nearby enemies to sleep with drowsy spores, or unleash a ballistic mushroom that explosively bounces off whatever it touches. Earn Nokko for free by collecting the required Blueprints and resources via Nightcap bounties or instantly unlock Nokko from the Warframe Marketplace with Platinum.

The Deepmines

Encounter Nightcap in the main Fortuna hub and witness the mushroom-infested Solaran awaiting brave spelunkers to dive into the sprawling depths with new bounties against the overzealous Corpus scientists below. Complete bounties and discover hidden mushrooms for Nightcap's Foraging Journal to earn Fergolyte, which an ominous mushroom, "The Prince," hungers for. Feed "The Prince" and allow it to flourish further to unlock narrative Visions. Play through these Visions to learn more about the history of The Deepmines, Nightcap, and Nokko. The Deepmines and Nightcap can be unlocked after completing The New War Quest.

Protoframe Rework

Rejoice as the highly-requested rework for Oberon, the willful mystic, has come to fruition. Take advantage of a refined passive ability, improved healing with streamlined support options, and a boost to the Reckoning ability's overall damage impact. Join in the celebration of this rework alongside the community by logging in between October 15-21 to receive Oberon for free. Witness a devilish tease in the reveal of a new Protoframe, Roathe, voiced by René Zagger, known for playing Emet-Selch in Final Fantasy XIV. He marks the first Orokin Protoframe in the story, cursed to eventually become the devil-themed Warframe, Uriel, in The Devil's Triad later this year.

