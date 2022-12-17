Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Releases New Content Drop

Developer and publisher Fatshark has released a new content drop for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide this week. The crux of the addition to the game is that you're getting a brand-new mission in the Throneside District that will also come with some brand-new weapons for you to use. The goal of the mission is to get to the rooftop of the HL-19-24 Archivum, where you will attempt to re-establish communications with your home base in order to send a status report. Best of luck to you on that one. We have snippets of the notes from the update below as they have the full rundown on the game's Steam page.

In patch 1.0.14, we removed the timer from The Commodore's Vestures, where players could purchase premium cosmetics via Aquila packs. Our plan for the shop is to give players more time between rotation periods until we reach three screens worth of cosmetic bundles. The timer will remain inactive until the first page is due to be rotated out with 24 hours remaining. It's important to note that the store is on rotation to give players some variety while at the same time not creating clutter. We feel that unlimited store pages are likely to create confusion and a bad user experience. Rest assured, the cosmetics are not gone forever and will likely reappear.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Content Drop: The Signal

This drop introduces a new map, two new weapons – one for the Zealot, one for the Ogryn, the new Refine option in the crafting menu, the inclusion of private games, and the addition of one new condition!

In Comms-Plex 154/2f, it is up to you and your strike team to gain access to the Comms-plex. Get to the roof of the HL-19-24 Archivum and transmit a message to your allies in the Imperium.

Two new weapons: The Indignatus Mk IVe Crusher, a two-handed Power Maul for Zealots The Achlys Mk I Power Maul, a one-handed Power Maul for Ogryns.

Private Play is now available when starting a mission from the mission board for Strike Teams of 2 to 4 players.

Refine is now available in the Shrine of the Omnissiah. You can now choose to refine a single perk, which will lock other perks. Perks in the item card view will show their Tier through the number of ♦ next to the perk ranging from 1 to 4. Each Refine action taken on the perk will see a cost reduction for resources.

A new condition: Hunting Grounds: Rejects will have to fend off increased numbers of Pox Hounds.

