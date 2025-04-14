Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aquapark Tycoon, Boxelware

Aquapark Tycoon Drops Brand-New Gameplay Video

Aquapark Tycoon has released an all-new video this week, as the devs show off more of the gameplay for their upcoming theme park sim

Article Summary Aquapark Tycoon unveils new gameplay video showcasing waterpark design.

Create indoor pools and thrilling slides for diverse guest satisfaction.

Customize saunas with settings for temperature, humidity, and infusions.

Manage park finances and staff; tackle challenges or explore sandbox mode.

Indie game developer and publisher Boxelware has dropped a new video for their upcoming theme-park simulator, Aquapark Tycoon. This latest look at the game focuses on the gameplay, as we're shown just a little bit of what you'll be working with to make your waterpark one of the hottest attractions of the Summer. You can design he park however you see fit from making tube rides to kiddie pools to wave makers. All with the goal of attracting as many customers as possible to come hang out, have some fun, get a bite to eat, and maybe come back more over a blazing summer. Enjoy the video here as we're still waiting on a release date.

Aquapark Tycoon

In Aquapark Tycoon, players take on the role of a water park manager, tasked with designing diverse poolscapes, constructing thrilling water slides, and creating wellness havens with a variety of saunas, all while attending to the desires of their guests. Each day presents fresh challenges, providing abundant opportunities for creativity and management skills. Aquapark Tycoon will offer a wealth of content and features, ensuring hours of fun gameplay. A selection of the most important features and tasks includes:

Design stunning indoor pools and aquaparks with pool landscapes, slides, and saunas.

Choose from over ten types of pools to swim, splash and relax.

Use a modular construction system to design unique water slides.

Ten types of saunas with customizable settings for temperature, humidity, and various infusions.

Meet the needs of all guest groups, from teenagers and families to senior citizens.

Seasonal attractions: Cool pools in the summer or heated pools and saunas in the winter as major draws.

Optimize financial and staff management for smooth operations flow and maximum guest satisfaction.

Tackle challenges in scenarios or set personal goals in sandbox mode.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!