Fallen Tear: The Ascension Drops New Prologue Demo

Fallen Tear: The Ascension released a new trailer along with their latest free prplogue demo, which you can play on Steam

Article Summary Fallen Tear: The Ascension drops a free prologue demo and new trailer on Steam for PC players.

Explore Raoah as Hira, with dynamic environments, 26 biomes, and deep story-driven gameplay.

Experience Fated Bonds, a unique relationship system unlocking new abilities and transformations.

Enjoy hand-drawn animation, voiced characters, and fluid combat combining action and RPG elements.

Indie game developer Winter Crew Studios, along with publishers CMD Studios and Holysoft Studios, dropped a new prologue demo for their upcoming game, Fallen Tear: The Ascension. The team has given players a chance to learn more about the story with this demo, while also giving you a slice of what it will play like when it eventually comes out next year. You can play the demo right now on PC via Steam, but before that, enjoy the latest trailer showing it off.

Set out as the mysterious Hira and explore the lush land of Raoah, teeming with wild spirits and the influence of living gods. Uncover secrets hidden among the shows and deep foliage, and find allies to foster Fated Bonds, a relationship system unlocking new abilities on the journey to unravel Hira's forgotten past. Watch the world around Hira dynamically transform with each decision made and every action taken across 26 different biomes. Awaken Hira's powers, like the Overgrowth form, are capable of fending off damage while dealing with devastating attacks. Hira's transformations open new traversal opportunities, enhancing his ability to explore Raoah's wildly diverse environments.

Overcome complex puzzles and obstacles tailored to each area. Utilize a variety of unlockable skill trees to adapt to any encounter. Craft a personal playstyle and strategy with a fluid combat system, blending modern action with traditional party-system role-playing elements. Dive into a visually stunning world brought to life with hand-drawn animation and voice acting characters. Broaden Hira's horizons both literally and figuratively as the culmination of his experiences and friendships empowers his spirit and ability to challenge fallen elemental gods. The new teaser trailer provides the first taste of a sprawling epic journey set in a world full of dangerous beasts, daunting challenges, and new friends.

