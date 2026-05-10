Posted in: Deep Silver, Games, Video Games | Tagged: KING Art Games, warhammer, Warhammer 40000: Dawn of War IV

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV Releases Adeptus Mechanicus Trailer

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV has a new trailer out now, as the developers take a deeper look at the Adeptus Mechanicus

Article Summary Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV gets a new Adeptus Mechanicus trailer, spotlighting the faction’s war machines.

KING Art Games and Deep Silver preview the Machine God’s forces and the Adeptus Mechanicus battle style.

Dawn of War IV features Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, and Adeptus Mechanicus, each with unique mechanics.

Warhammer RTS action returns in 2026 with campaigns, co-op, skirmish, multiplayer, Last Stand, and unit painting.

KING Art Games and Deep Silver have released another new trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV, as we get a deep-dive look into the Adeptus Mechanicus. This is a look at the Machine God's blessing on every engine of war they roll out, as the masters of the calculus of war are highlighted in multiple ways, proving them to be a mighty force in the latest incarnation of the series. Enjoy the trailer here as the game isstill being planned for a 2026 launch.

The Adeptus Mechanicus Makes An Appearance in Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV

Take charge of four unique Warhammer 40,000 factions: the Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, and the Adeptus Mechanicus in their Dawn of War debut. Each faction grants you total control of a unique collection of Commanders, units, buildings, and gameplay mechanics that dramatically alter the feel and flow of Warhammer 40,000's endless, brutal warfare. Co-written by the legendary Black Library author John French, Dawn of War IV's epic story represents the biggest Dawn of War saga to date. In solo or co-op play, command each faction through its own dedicated campaign, supported by spectacular CGI intros and fully animated cutscenes.

The series returns to its roots with classic Dawn of War gameplay and a combat system designed to bring Warhammer 40,000's bloodthirsty combat to life like never before. Grow your force, build your base of operations, specialize your squads, and savor an expanded Sync Kill system that delivers an unprecedented degree of melee combat detail. Enjoy an endlessly replayable collection of game modes, including the return of fan-favorite Last Stand! Fight highly configurable AI battles in Skirmish, or take on the world in 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 multiplayer. Wherever you're waging war, use the Painter tool to stamp your own unique personality on your fighting forces, as well as the option to use existing factions from the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

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