Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader's First Expansion Pushed To September

The initial release of Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader - Void Shadows has been pushed back several weeks into late September.

Owlcat Games have announced that Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – Void Shadows will be pushed back as the DLC will now come out this September. Originally, the content was confirmed to be out on August 8, but according to the team, the devs wanted a few more weeks to work on it before being released. So now the DLC will be out on September 24, which we're fine with because we'd rather have working DLC than something that needs patching.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – Void Shadows

Void Shadows takes players into the depths of their voidship in an enthralling story that will pit them against an entirely new enemy trying to bring ruin to the von Valancius dynasty from the inside.

A new story — Enjoy 15 hours of tense, new adventures on board the voidship with unexpected threats, various quests, two new archetypes with unique abilities, and new lore content, all fully integrated into the main campaign.

— Enjoy 15 hours of tense, new adventures on board the voidship with unexpected threats, various quests, two new archetypes with unique abilities, and new lore content, all fully integrated into the main campaign. А new companion — Gain the loyalty (and possibly love) of Kibellah, a Death Cult Assassin ready to pledge her life in service of the von Valancius dynasty just as her predecessors did for generations before her. This new companion will have romance options as part of the new story.

— Gain the loyalty (and possibly love) of Kibellah, a Death Cult Assassin ready to pledge her life in service of the von Valancius dynasty just as her predecessors did for generations before her. This new companion will have romance options as part of the new story. New crew members — Interact with high-level officers integral to the player's voidship operation. These new crew members play a significant role in the new story.

— Interact with high-level officers integral to the player's voidship operation. These new crew members play a significant role in the new story. А new looming threat — Arising from within the deepest and darkest bowels of the player's very own voidship is the malignant Genestealer Cult – a horrific breed of xenos who work from the shadows and infect your crew with their genetic code to convert them and slowly twist their loyalties for their wretched goals.

— Arising from within the deepest and darkest bowels of the player's very own voidship is the malignant Genestealer Cult – a horrific breed of xenos who work from the shadows and infect your crew with their genetic code to convert them and slowly twist their loyalties for their wretched goals. New locations to explore — New quests mean new nooks and crannies hidden around the voidship where no Lord Captain has explored before, until now.

— New quests mean new nooks and crannies hidden around the voidship where no Lord Captain has explored before, until now. New feature of the voidship — Upgrade your voidship with a new hangar, able to launch groups of fighters and bombers to succeed in desperate, massive space battles or even bigger threats.

