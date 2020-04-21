Warhammer Underworlds: Online Officially Releases On Steam

Steel Sky Productions and Games Workshop revealed that Warhammer Underworlds: Online has been fully released on Steam. The game has been in Early Access for a while now, but now the full game is available for everyone to get. The game is a turn-based strategy combat title where you choose a Warband and got up against some of the biggest Warbands from the Age of Sigmar universe. You choose a playstyle and build a card deck to create a mighty team that will go head-to-head, winning by scoring the most Glory Points through a system of dice-and-card mechanics. You can read more about it below from the announcement today along with a quote from the developers. Best of luck to those of you who venture in.

On top of the six warbands with their respective card decks, Warhammer Underworlds: Online also includes over forty new universal cards that have been introduced during the course of Early Access, which sit alongside the ones that were originally released. It is the aim of the developers to continue releasing new universal card packs for free across the lifetime of the game, which allows players to update and diversify their decks, ready for competitive ranked play against random online players or Steam friends. "The development team have been knocking it out of the park with this release," said Creative Director, Neil Rennison. "After a number of months in Early Access with valuable player feedback, we now have an amazing multiplier game, with not just four warbands as we originally promised, but with six warbands as part of the base game, including fan-favourites, Skaven! We want players to try out all the warbands, so we've added a Warband-specific progression system that allows players to unlock awesome new fighter skins, titles and deck portraits. The more players increase their ranking, the more they can unlock."