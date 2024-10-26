Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: First Break Labs, Lavabird, Warside

Warside Free Demo Still Available With Release Date Revealed

You can still play the free demo of Warside on Steam, as the team is preparing to release the game on console and PC in late January

Article Summary Warside's free demo is still on Steam as anticipation builds for its January 28, 2024, release on PC and consoles.

Enjoy a story campaign with diverse Commanders, each equipped with unique skills, powers, and strategies.

Engage in over 30 missions across various terrains, using land, air, and sea units in tactical combat.

Join cross-platform multiplayer battles or design custom missions with the built-in map editor.

Indie game developer Lavabird and publisher First Break Labs have continued to keep the free Steam Next Fest demo for Warside up, as we now know the game's release date. During the event, the team confirmed that they will launch the full game on January 28, 2024, as it arrives on PC along with all three major consoles. Enjoy the latest trailer above as we now wait to see more of the game.

Warside

Warside cuts to the core of what made classic turn-based tactical games so great. A great story campaign with unique Commanders with different playstyles, awesome Battle Powers, and a wide variety of terrain and units. Choose your Commander, assemble your forces, and battle your way to victory. Wage war with artillery and tanks. Master the seas with submarines and warships. Command the skies with fighter and bomber aircraft. Command a variety of specialist infantry, including snipers, medics, mortar teams, and saboteurs.

Choose a Commander to lead your forces. Each Commander has a unique set of passive attributes and a Battle Power. Battle Powers can be devastating, but they need careful timing to have the most impact. Choose wisely for maximum effect. Test your skills with over 30 missions in our single-player story mode campaign. We mix classic battle gameplay alongside escort, rescue, infiltration, and awesome story events. Battle in beautifully drawn forest, desert, and snow environments, plus the toxic wastelands. Battle your friends with cross-platform multiplayer supporting local and internet play.

Intuitive turn-based gameplay with a familiar feel for fans of the classics.

12 playable Commanders, each with unique passive skills and Battle Powers.

Control 25+ unit types. Simultaneously, battle over land, air, and sea with ground forces, aircraft, and naval units.

Faction-unique units with mechanics specific to each faction.

Single-player campaign with over 30 missions.

Forest, desert, and snow biomes, plus the toxic wastelands.

Challenge friends and foes with multiplayer battles. Local and internet play are supported.

Design your own maps with the built-in mission editor for both single and multiplayer.

