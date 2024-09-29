Posted in: eSports, Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Video Games | Tagged: League Of Legends World Championship, Linkin Park, Worlds 2024

Watch The League Of Legends Worlds 2024 Music Video by Linkin Park

Check out the official anthem and new music video for the 2024 League Of Legends World Championship, featuring Linkin Park

Article Summary Linkin Park’s “Heavy is the Crown” is the 2024 League of Legends Worlds anthem.

Emily Armstrong debuts as Linkin Park’s new lead vocalist.

The music video celebrates Faker’s victory and London’s rich history.

Mike Shinoda and Riot Games share excitement about the collaboration.

Last week, Riot Games revealed the official theme song to the 2024 League Of Legends World Championship, as Linkin Park will provide the soundtrack this year. In case you're not up-to-date on the band, the group recently reformed with Emily Armstrong as their new vocalist. One of their newest songs, "Heavy is the Crown," has been chosen as the anthem to this year's event. Along with the song came a new music video, which the two published to help promote the event. Enjoy the video here, along with a couple of quotes from both parties, as the competition is currently underway.

2024 League Of Legends World Championship – Heavy is the Crown

The 2024 Worlds Music Video envisions renowned League of Legends pro player Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok as a newly crowned king as he battles a legion of aspiring rulers who arrive on his doorstep. Through the story of a warrior fighting to protect a kingdom under siege, the video honors Faker and T1's victory at Worlds 2023 while embodying the powerful spirit of League players. It also celebrates the rich history of kingdoms and dynasties in London, where the Worlds Finals will take place on November 2, 2024.

"It's been an amazing experience partnering with Riot to bring this anthem to the global League of Legends community," said Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park. "The song is a real highlight of this new era for us, harnessing our signature sound and infusing it with fresh energy. We're so excited for players and fans to experience this!"

"The Worlds anthem is the music moment that League of Legends players look forward to the most each year, and it has become a highly coveted fixture in music across the world," said Maria Egan, Global Head of Music at Riot Games. "As the band embarks on this exciting new chapter, we're honored to partner with them for the 2024 anthem. The lyrics for 'Heavy Is The Crown' perfectly capture the narrative for this year's Worlds, and they are a powerful companion to the themes of our music video."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!