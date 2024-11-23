Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games, Western Digital | Tagged: SanDisk, WD_Black

Western Digital Releases New Gaming Storage Options For The Holidays

Western Digital has released four new storage options for gamers going into the holidays, including a new Xbox expansion card option

Article Summary Western Digital unveils four gaming storage solutions for the holiday season.

SanDisk's 8TB Extreme Portable SSD offers massive storage on the go.

WD_BLACK C50 Xbox Expansion Card enhances console storage with 2TB space.

WD_BLACK SN7100 NVMe SSD boosts gaming performance with Gen 4x4 speeds.

Western Digital is already preparing for Black Friday as they have released four new options for gamers to have quick storage options. First off, from SanDisk, they have released two new portable gaming drives, including the 8TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD. Perfect for laptop players who want to keep massive titles with them as they game on the go. Meanwhile, they also released two new additions to the WD_Black line, including the 2TB WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox, providing their version of a high-speed cade for those looking for a different option. We have details of all four below from the company.

2024 Super Capacity Portable SSDs

SanDisk Extreme PRO with USB4 high-performance portable SSD – As one of the first portable SSDs in the market to feature a USB4 interface, the SanDisk Extreme PRO with USB4 is great for pros who need exceptional speed and performance. It has lightning-fast USB4 connectivity with speeds up to 3,800 MB/s read and up to 3,700 MB/s write, providing users with incredibly fast file transfers that keep workflows moving, instant access to content, and smooth 3D rendering. The drive features a rugged silicone shell and forged aluminum chassis to help protect data from everyday wear and tear, allowing users to seamlessly access files without compromising reliability. Its IP65 water and dust resistant design helps withstand splashes, rain, and even spills. For those accidental drops, the SanDisk Extreme PRO with USB4 is drop-protected up to two meters. The drive is also backwards compatible with USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 devices and supports Thunderbolt 4. The SanDisk Extreme PRO with USB4 is expected to be available in early 2025 in 2TB and 4TB, for U.S. MSRPs of $279.99 and $429.99 respectively at SanDisk.com

– As one of the first portable SSDs in the market to feature a USB4 interface, the SanDisk Extreme PRO with USB4 is great for pros who need exceptional speed and performance. It has lightning-fast USB4 connectivity with speeds up to 3,800 MB/s read and up to 3,700 MB/s write, providing users with incredibly fast file transfers that keep workflows moving, instant access to content, and smooth 3D rendering. The drive features a rugged silicone shell and forged aluminum chassis to help protect data from everyday wear and tear, allowing users to seamlessly access files without compromising reliability. Its IP65 water and dust resistant design helps withstand splashes, rain, and even spills. For those accidental drops, the SanDisk Extreme PRO with USB4 is drop-protected up to two meters. The drive is also backwards compatible with USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 devices and supports Thunderbolt 4. The SanDisk Extreme PRO with USB4 is expected to be available in early 2025 in 2TB and 4TB, for U.S. MSRPs of $279.99 and $429.99 respectively at SanDisk.com 8TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD – Great for anyone creating massive files or backing up huge content libraries on the go, the 8TB1 SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is the perfect blend of speed, durability, and capacity to keep up with content demands and active lifestyles. The drive offers up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds. The 8TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is now available at SanDisk.com and select retailers for U.S. MSRP $799.99.

2024 WD_BLACK Additions

WD_BLACK SN7100 NVMe SSD – Building on its reputation for speed, WD_BLACK is introducing a new high-performance PCIe Gen 4×4 DRAMless NVMe SSD that is perfectly suited to help mainstream gamers take full advantage of today's highly visual and immersive games that continue to grow in file size. Built with Western Digital's latest TLC 3D NAND, this new SSD delivers speeds up to 7,250MB/s read and 6,900MB/s write (1-2TB models), providing up to a 35% performance boost over our previous generation SSD. For mainstream gamers who are looking for more capacity, the WD_BLACK SN7100 NVMe SSD provides massive storage options for current game libraries with space left over for new games, future updates, and downloadable content. This high-performing NVMe SSD was engineered with laptops and gaming handhelds in mind and provides up to 100% more power efficiency at maximum speed over the previous generation. It also boasts up to 1,200TBW (2TB model) endurance for gameplay streaming, speedrun captures, and creation with the latest game engines, as well as for gamers who often write and delete a lot of data off of their drives. Available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities, the WD_BLACK SN7100 NVMe SSD is expected to be available for pre-order today at SanDisk.com for U.S. MSRPs ranging from $59.99 – 159.99. A 4TB model is expected to be available next year.

– Building on its reputation for speed, WD_BLACK is introducing a new high-performance PCIe Gen 4×4 DRAMless NVMe SSD that is perfectly suited to help mainstream gamers take full advantage of today's highly visual and immersive games that continue to grow in file size. Built with Western Digital's latest TLC 3D NAND, this new SSD delivers speeds up to 7,250MB/s read and 6,900MB/s write (1-2TB models), providing up to a 35% performance boost over our previous generation SSD. For mainstream gamers who are looking for more capacity, the WD_BLACK SN7100 NVMe SSD provides massive storage options for current game libraries with space left over for new games, future updates, and downloadable content. This high-performing NVMe SSD was engineered with laptops and gaming handhelds in mind and provides up to 100% more power efficiency at maximum speed over the previous generation. It also boasts up to 1,200TBW (2TB model) endurance for gameplay streaming, speedrun captures, and creation with the latest game engines, as well as for gamers who often write and delete a lot of data off of their drives. Available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities, the WD_BLACK SN7100 NVMe SSD is expected to be available for pre-order today at SanDisk.com for U.S. MSRPs ranging from $59.99 – 159.99. A 4TB model is expected to be available next year. 2TB WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox – With more games than ever exceeding 100GB, the new 2TB WD_BLACK C50 Storage Expansion Card for Xbox provides the space gamers need. The WD_BLACK C50 NVMe SSD's core delivers exceptional speeds, while its integration with Xbox features like Xbox Velocity Architecture and Quick Resume provide a truly seamless experience. It's the fast and easy way to give the Xbox Series X|S a big capacity boost and keep more titles installed. Just plug this officially licensed card directly into the console for similar performance as Xbox internal storage. The drive also includes one month of Game Pass Ultimate and one month of Discord Nitro. The 2TB WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox retails for U.S. MSRP $199.99 and is available now at SanDisk.com and select retailers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!