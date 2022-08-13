Whateverland Confirmed For PC Release Next Month

Indie developer and publisher Caligari Games, along with WhisperGames, will be releasing Whateverland onto PC in mid-September. The team has admitted that this surreal point-and-click adventure title was inspired by the works of Tim Burton, as you will be going through an interesting world of banished souls who are neither wholly light nor completely dark. The game is currently set to release on September 15th on PC for Steam, GOG, and Itch.io, with Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles coming before year's end. If you'd like to try the game out a little, there's a free prologue available right now.

Whateverland, a world where morally grey souls are banished and transformed in a darkly comical way into forms befitting their souls' selfish desires, ends up being the perfect place for professional thief Vincent. Stranded in this weird place, Vincent must seek an escape out of a makeshift society full of people no one would ever (willingly) get a drink with alongside a newfound–and not-so-helpful–sidekick Nick. Discover new puzzles, storylines, and endings with nonlinear progression. Branching narratives and a morality system stretch beyond the bounds of good and evil with lots of grey to play with. Vincent's skills as a thief can help get what he needs or wants, but at a potentially steep price. Vincent's choices lead him down different paths containing more than 20 mini-games, with not all of them discoverable on a single playthrough.

Lead a team of small bug-like creatures that spawned from burned books, called the Bookashes, each bearing different abilities in battle to score a goal before the other team in Bell and Bones, an easy-to-learn hexagonal grid strategy game that's popular in the world of Whateverland. The Whateverland experience combines a number of familiar influences, including point-and-click adventure classics and the best titles from the genre's modern revival, with entirely hand-drawn art inspired by masters of the bizarre such as Tim Burton. Experience each storyline and mini-game with fully-voiced English language dialogue, told to the sound of an original jazz and polka inspired soundtrack performed and recorded by a sextet.