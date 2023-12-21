Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Winterfest 2023 Is Currently Underway In Fortnite Through January

Epic Games are currently holding ther Winterfest 2023 event in Fortnite, with new content running all the way into January.

Article Summary Epic Games' Fortnite Winterfest 2023 features 14 free daily gifts until January 2, 2024.

The event unvaults festive items like Holiday Presents and the Snowball Launcher.

Complete Winterfest Quests to earn exclusive items like the Snowglobe Smasher Pickaxe.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles join the Shop with new outfits including April O’Neil.

Epic Games has launched Winterfest 2023 in Fortnite, and with it has arrived a number of new additions to the game and some old favorites. The team has cracked open the vault and added some retired items for a limited time, as well as brought out new holiday-related content for you to experience and obtain. They've also added the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to the mix with a cool event you can take advantage of. We have more of the details from their latest blog below as the content will run until January 2, 2024.

Fortnite Winterfest 2023

The unsparing Sgt. Winter — now delivering under the Ship It! Express brand — is delivering 14 free gifts during Winterfest! Tucked away inside these presents are various in-game goodies, including Outfits, Gliders, a Lobby Track that doubles as a Jam Track, and plenty more. We won't spoil the specifics, but you might wanna put the Winterfest Bushranger and Holiday Boxy Outfits on your Winterfest wishlist. You can grab these gifts by collecting them from the Quests tab each day. Don't worry if you miss a day — the gifts will stack and they'll continue to be available until Winterfest ends (Jan. 2, 2024, at 9 AM ET). Want to help Ship It Express' operations? According to Holiday Boxy, who happens to be a Ship It! Express representative, shipments for the Island are being reported as missing. Help her investigate in the Ship It! Express Snapshot questline!

Festive Favorites From The Vault

While Sgt. Winter's delivering gifts, pick up unvaulted Fortnite items that may help deliver a win if you use 'em right:

Throw down Holiday Presents! to open them up and grab the loot inside.

Put on the Sneaky Snowmando disguise to give your enemies a seasonal surprise.

Unleash frozen fury with the explosive Snowball Launcher.

Consume a Snowy Flopper to restore some Health and give yourself icy feet.

Fling yourself with the Icy Grappler and land with icy feet. (The Icy Grappler will be unvaulted later during Winterfest.)

Winterfest Quests

Don't get cold feet about getting icy feet — the unvaulted items will come in handy for Winterfest Quests! These Quests will progressively become available over the course of Winterfest 2023, and for completing 19 of them, you'll unlock the Snowglobe Smasher Pickaxe. Bash stuff with wintry cheer! The Winterfest Quests will be available until Winterfest 2023 ends (Jan. 2, 2024, at 9 AM ET).

Ship-It Express

Experience a day in the life of a Ship It! Express representative. Only thrown weapons and consumables are allowed in the Zero Build Ship It! Express limited-time experience, leaving you to "deliver" damage to your opponents. Deliver your way to victory by taking advantage of increased loot spawns and frequent Supply Drops. Don't get caught up in the cold! Ship It! Express is available until Winterfest ends (Jan. 2, 2024, at 9 AM ET) and is accessible via Discover.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The heroes in a half-shell are hitting the Shop soon during Winterfest! Acquire Outfits of the new TMNT Set, including team leader Leonardo, ready-to-fight Raphael, ready-to-party Michelangelo, and tech expert Donatello. AND BREAKING NEWS! It's not just the Turtles in the TMNT Set — investigative reporter April O'Neil will also be hitting the Shop!

