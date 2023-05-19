Wisdom Gaming To Produce Madden Tournament Alongside NFL Players Wisdom Gaming and the Christian McCaffrey Foundation will work on a special tournament featuring NFL players for a worthy cause.

Wisdom Gaming revealed this morning they will be holding a special Madden NFL 23 tournament with NFL players to support a worthy cause. They will be woprking with the Christian McCaffrey Foundation, as McCaffrey will be hosting a bracket-style tournament on June 3rd, 2023. The event will be livestreamed and feature players from eight NFL teams, all competing to help raise funds for The Logan Project, which honors Logan Hale—a McCaffrey fan who lost his battle with childhood cancer in late 2021. We have more info on the event below.

"The goal of the Logan Bowl is to raise funds to get 'The Logan Project' into a children's hospital in every NFL city. NFL partner Visa joins the effort by providing resources to help place specialized gaming consoles in children's hospitals with the goal of connecting kids with athletes they admire. In addition to McCaffrey, who will be co-hosting the event alongside three-time Pro Bowler and Fox's lead NFL analyst Greg Olsen and popular Madden streamer Chris "Dubby" MacFarland, the following NFL players, among others, will be involved: Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers), Saquon Barkley (New York Giants), JuJu Smith-Schuster (New England Patriots), Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings), and Brian Burns (Carolina Panthers). Esports and gaming production company, Wisdom Gaming, will produce the event."

"All NFL players involved will receive the launch of the The Logan Project at a children's hospital in their town, and the winner of the event will not only receive bragging rights but also the newly coined The Logan Bowl trophy—a gold plated remote that will travel to the community of the winner of The Logan Bowl. The Logan Bowl is one of many efforts from the foundation to expand upon their effort to place specialized gaming consoles in children's hospitals around the nation, supporting children undergoing treatment."

"I'm thrilled to host the inaugural The Logan Bowl and connect some fellow NFL players to raise funds to help more kids who are undergoing treatment," said Christian McCaffrey. "It is an honor to continue to fulfill Logan Hale's dream and ultimately, introduce The Logan Project to all NFL communities across the country."

"I am super excited about this tournament and the chance to support my man Christian McCaffrey," said New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. "It's an honor to help fulfill Logan's legacy and bring The Logan Project to New York."