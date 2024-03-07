Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Galvanic Games, Wizard With A Gun

Wizard With A Gun Drops Free Bounty Of Guns Update

Devolver Digital has released a new free update for Wizard With A Gun, as players can get the Bounty of Guns update right now.

Developer Galvanic Games and publisher Devolver Digital released a new update for Wizard With A Gun today, as players can download Bounty Of Guns for free. Don't take the name for granted, this isn't just an arsenal upgrade package that gives you new weapons, you'll also come across new and harder enemies to contend with, a new bounties system with rewards to be claimed, and four new mini-bosses that will put your skills to the test. We have more details for you and the trailer as well.

Wizard With A Gun – Bounty Of Guns

As you scour through the increasingly dangerous Shatter, pick up lucrative Bounties to earn special rewards. But beware, they come with increasingly difficult challenges. Your new foes move faster, hit harder, and possess special attacks. Defeat them to fulfill the Bounties, then claim your reward from the Bounty Mechana and unlock extraordinary new weapons. An expanded arsenal of weapons awaits you in Bounty of Guns, with more than 50 new guns, including new weapon types such as a minigun, mortar, and a two-handed SMG, each with unique properties, powders, and uses. Store your newly acquired arms and show them off on Gun Mounts, a new piece of furniture for your Tower.

The Bounty of Guns update also introduces four new mini-bosses, each unique to their own biome, while Ambush Events randomly trigger as you explore the Overworld. In addition to the free payload, The Wizard With a Gun Bounty Hunter Pack includes the recipes for new Musketeer, Barbarian, and Potionmaker's outfits for $6.99. Set in a fractured post-apocalyptic world known as the Shatter, Wizard With a Gun sees you (and a friend if you don't want to face the horrors alone) crafting an arsenal of magical guns 'n' ammo to drive back the forces of Chaos and restore this realm to its former glory.

