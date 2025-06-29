Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: New One Studio, Road to Empress

Interactive FMV Drama Road to Empress Announced

Looking for a new interactive drama experience to play? Road to Empress has been announced for Steam, iOS, and Google Play

Article Summary Road to Empress is an interactive FMV drama featuring China’s only female emperor, Wu Zetian.

Players make pivotal choices shaping Wu Zetian’s rise, palace intrigue, and personal relationships.

Multiple story paths, over 100 possible deaths, and a unique psychological profile for each player.

Created with historical experts for authenticity, available soon on Steam, iOS, and Google Play.

Developer and publisher New One Studio have revealed their latest interactive FMV drama title, as Road to Empress was announced this past week. The game will act as a choose-your-own-adventure title where you take on the role of the only female emperor in Chinese history, Wu Zetian. Here you will make decisions that will affect her life, those around her, and the country at large. No release window was given, only the knowledge that it was coming out on Steam and mobile devices. All we can do is watch the trailer and wait for more info to drop.

Road to Empress

In this interactive FMV drama, viewers are challenged to navigate a semi-historical interpretation of the treacherous and opulent Tang Dynasty. Filmed in Ultra HD 4K, viewers will enter the imperial palace and experience stunning visuals and authentic period detail, including collectible artifacts. Road to Empress is a "choose-your-own-adventure" drama, where you watch, then make choices as prompted during key moments. Interacting with Road to Empress involves just a simple click or tap, yet surviving and conquering this palace requires good decision-making and savvy intellect.

Live the Legend: Experience the rise of Wu Zetian from a low-ranking court figure to become the Empress of China in a story inspired by true historical events

Experience the rise of Wu Zetian from a low-ranking court figure to become the Empress of China in a story inspired by true historical events Survive Treachery and Intrigue: Navigate a deadly palace featuring dozens of story paths including more than 100 ways to die

Navigate a deadly palace featuring dozens of story paths including more than 100 ways to die Romance Their Way to the Throne: Defy norms to protect forbidden love and shape your story through interactive, time-sensitive actions and strategic decision-making

Defy norms to protect forbidden love and shape your story through interactive, time-sensitive actions and strategic decision-making Learn Personality Insights: Unlock a personalized psychological profile based on decisions through the adventure, developed in collaboration with Beijing Normal University

Unlock a personalized psychological profile based on decisions through the adventure, developed in collaboration with Beijing Normal University Enjoy Cultural Authenticity: Developed with input from a renowned Chinese cultural scholar to ensure historical depth and accuracy, Road to Empress offers a fictionalized tale set in a historically inspired environment

