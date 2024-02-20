Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Minecraft, Video Games | Tagged: Mojang

Minecraft Announces New Marketplace Add-Ons System

Mojang has announched a new system coming to Minecraft Marketplace, as players will soon be able to select Add-Ons for the game.

Players can add new blocks, items, mobs, and recipes to their worlds with Add-Ons.

Add-Ons can be used on multiplayer worlds, Realms, and will launch on February 20th.

Sideloading mods remains available, complying with Minecraft End-User License Agreement.

Mojang revealed they have a new addition coming to the Minecraft Marketplace, as players will soon be able to utilize Add-Ons in the game. This is an entirely new system of content that allows you to safely mod and customize your copy of the game by adding new elements. These include things such as blocks, items, mobs, recipes, and other content to enhance your worlds. You'll be able to use them to switch up your gameplay or craft new experiences in established or new worlds however you see fit. You can choose from a variety of items that have been chosen by the company and created by trusted Minecraft, all of which have been tested ahead of time to make them safe and easy to install and play! We have more info about the system below as Add-Ons will be available on all supported Minecraft: Bedrock Edition devices.

Minecraft Marketplace – Add-Ons

Add-ons are like mods – they change the way that things in the game look and behave – and unlike a lot of other Marketplace content, they can be applied to your existing worlds. With Add-Ons, you can add custom blocks, items, mobs, recipes, and other game content to your worlds. For example, an Add-on might create a gravestone safely storing items where a player dies, let players connect two points in the overworld with new types of portals, add never-before-seen pets to players' worlds, or let players furnish their bases with unique tables, chairs, and more. Add-ons can be applied to multiplayer worlds and Realms, and only the world owner needs to own the Add-on.

The initial launch of Add-ons will be on February 20. Think of this period as a "snapshot" of what Add-ons will look like in the future – a preview meant to test them out and gather feedback from the community with more to come later this year. In addition, we want to emphasize that players can continue installing non-Marketplace mods — We have no plans to remove the ability to sideload mods from popular third-party websites or mobile apps that are compliant with the Minecraft End-User License Agreement (EULA).

