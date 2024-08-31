Posted in: Games, gamigo, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: KingsIsle Entertainment, Wizard101

Wizard101 Confirmed For Release On All Three Major Consoles

Those who have been enjoying Wizard101 on PC will get a chance to play the game on consoles, as the game arrives on those platforms soon

Article Summary Wizard101 confirmed for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch with a new trailer reveal from KingsIsle and gamigo.

Players can expect extensive content, including thrilling turn-based card combat and over a thousand questing hours.

Engage in solo battles, form teams, hatch pets, craft gear, or decorate your castle in the expanding world of The Spiral.

Join millions of Wizards, conquer challenges, rank up in the arena, and earn exclusive weekly event rewards.

Indie game developer KingsIsle Entertainment and publisher gamigo confirmed this week that Wizard101, will be coming to consoles soon. The team didn't put a timestamp on it, but they did reveal with a new trailer that it will arrive for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, with a good chunk of the content released so far. Enjoy the trailer above while we wait for more details.

Wizard101

A dark magic has overtaken Wizard City and the many worlds of The Spiral. You may be a brand-new student at the Ravenwood School of Magical Arts, but you and your magical spells may be the only hope The Spiral has to thwart the evil forces threatening the balance of everything. Unlock your inner magic and prepare to unravel the mysteries surrounding a professor gone rogue. As you master powerful spells, darkness threatens to engulf The Spiral.

Hone your strategy to unleash powerful magic and defeat foes in thrilling turn-based card combat. Add or remove spell cards before each battle to strategically get the cards you need when you need them! Take down foes solo or team up with friends for maximum efficiency. Take time to relax and rest up before your next big fight with numerous side systems! Hatch and train countless adorable pets, craft mighty weapons and gear, harvest hefty rewards with gardening, reel in your best catches with fishing, or decorate your castle to your heart's content with housing. The Spiral is always expanding with new, exhilarating worlds, fun features, and exciting adventures. Are you up to the challenge?

Team Up for Success: Join millions of other Wizards across your adventures in The Spiral. Whether you're looking for assistance with a challenging foe, trading valuable Treasure Cards, or hatching powerful pets, teaming up with friends can be both fun and useful.

Join millions of other Wizards across your adventures in The Spiral. Whether you're looking for assistance with a challenging foe, trading valuable Treasure Cards, or hatching powerful pets, teaming up with friends can be both fun and useful. Practice Makes Perfect: Head to the arena to prove your deckbuilding might! Improve your rank and fight to the top of the leaderboard in 1v1 or team-based battles.

Head to the arena to prove your deckbuilding might! Improve your rank and fight to the top of the leaderboard in 1v1 or team-based battles. A Ride Through Space and Time: Uncover secrets and explore vast worlds in an ever-expanding story. With over a thousand hours of questing content and 20 worlds to discover, there's always a new adventure on the horizon.

Uncover secrets and explore vast worlds in an ever-expanding story. With over a thousand hours of questing content and 20 worlds to discover, there's always a new adventure on the horizon. Weekly Rewards: Earn incredible exclusive rewards in special limited-time events! Events rotate weekly, and so do the rewards!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!