Wizordum Will Arrive In Early Access This November

Apogee Entertainment revealed over the weekend that their upcoming title Wizordum is coming to Early Access in mid-November.

Developer Emberheart Games and publisher Apogee Entertainment confirmed this weekend that Wizordum is headed to Early Access. In case you haven't seen it yet, this is a retro FPS title in which you play a mage in search of a powerful magical source that causes chaos. You'll use the spells at your disposal to explore the lands, defeat enemies, and seek out where this source of magic resides. Enjoy the trailer and info below about the game, as it will be released for Early Access on November 15.

"The Ancient Seal of Terrabruma has shattered, unleashing the forces of Chaos. As one of the last Mages of Wizordum sanctuary, find the source of corruption and blast away spawns of Chaos before they consume the kingdom in a speedrun-friendly fantasy FPS, tearing a page from the spellbooks of '90s fantasy FPS classics like Hexen and Heretic. The Mages of Wizordum are on the brink of extinction, falling to ever-encroaching mayhem outside the sanctuary. Sharpen an arsenal of steel and magic and set out for the Town of Grimbrook, looking for the Source while blasting off everyone standing in the way. Along the way, search nooks and crannies for loot and relics to solve mystifying puzzles and deliver even more damage."

"Incapacitate vile ogres and goblins with a skull-crushing mace, shoot rapid-fire ice shards with the Frostweaver, and master the Spellstriker to shatter the concentrated magic upon your foes. Fend off the restless undead and monstrous rats while winding through cobweb-covered hallways, restless cemeteries, sewers, labyrinths, and blood-spattered courtyards full of traps and treasure. Crumbling cobblestone, incinerated buildings, decay-filled dungeons, and misty harbors full of secrets await fearless spellcasters inside the collapsing city walls of Grimbrook. Claim a spot on the hallowed leaderboard where tougher difficulty levels yield higher scores and achieve perfect pace on every run with speedrun-friendly level design. "

