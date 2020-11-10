What Is The Best Moveset For Machamp In Pokémon GO?

You might have a powerful Pokémon, but it's not going to pull its weight in Pokémon GO if you don't have the right moveset. Let's take a deep dive into Machamp's possible moves in Pokémon GO and what this pure Fighting-type creature's best moveset is for raids and PVP.

Machamp's available Fast Attacks in Pokémon GO include:

Bullet Punch (Steel-type)

Counter (Fighting-type)

Karate Chop (Fighting-type)*

* Karate Chomp is a legacy move, which means that it is not available through normal Fast TMs or evolution during normal circumstances. Don't worry about getting this one.

Machamp's available Charged Attacks include:

Close Combat (Fighting-type)

Cross Chop (Fighting-type)

Dynamic Punch (Fighting-type)

Heavy Slam (Steel-type)

Rock Slide (Rock-type)

Stone Edge* (Fighting-type)

Submission* (Fighting-type)

*Stone Edge and Submission are a legacy moves and can be unlocked through an Elite Charged TM.

Through Team GO Rocket Grunts, a Purified Machamp can have the Normal-type Charged Attack of Return, and a Shadow Machamp can have the Normal-type Charged Attack of Frustration. Neither of these are recommended to keep on your Pokémon.

Now, our recommendation.

What is viable for Machamp in raids will be less viable in the GO Battle League. We suggest that players power-up two Machamps to have one for PVP and one for raids. The official suggestion for the best Machamp moveset for raids in Pokémon GO is:

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

This will come in handy when Dialga returns to raids, as Machamp will be the fifth-best counter with this moveset, and Shadow Machamp will be the second-best… tailing only Lucario.

The official suggestion for the best Machamp moveset for PVP in Pokémon GO is:

Machamp (Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide)

Both of these are quickly charging attacks and the Rock Slide gives it coverage against Togekiss, who generally eats it in the GO Battle League. These quickly charging moves beat out the more powerful Dynamic Punch because if you end up in a mirror match with another Fighting-type that isn't as quick to charge, you're going to very likely take it down.