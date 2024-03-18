Posted in: Gameforge, Games, NCSOFT, Video Games | Tagged: Aion, Aion Classic

AION Classic Reveals Exclusive Character Class In Next Update

AION Classic has revealed a brand new major update coming to the game shortly, as Rise Of The Revenant brings an exclusive class.

Article Summary AION Classic's Update 2.7 introduces the Revenant class with unique abilities.

The update adds new regions like Telos and instances such as Sunken Telos.

Legacy systems like the Book of Legends and Moreth enhance player progression.

New game mechanics include Legion reorganization and Artifact Landing Sites.

NCSoft and Gameforge have announced a new major update coming to AION Classic this month, as you're getting a new exclusive class in Rise Of The Revenant. The official number for this is Update 2.7, as players will experience the new Revenant class, designed to be both vicious and elegant in their approach to combat. The class is made up of Daeva soldiers who were taken prisoner by Tiamat's Legion, then brainwashed and experimented on to make them what they are today. Only now they have regained their memories and are now ruthless toward their superiors. The team didn't put a hard date on when the update would be coming beyond the word "soon," but we do have the teaser trailer and info on what's to come here.

AION Classic – Update 2.7

Update 2.7 brings with it a newly added starting region, Telos, accessible exclusively by Soldiers (starting class) and Revenants (Soldiers who've become Revenants by completing special missions). Created by Siel's Relic, Telos is a space where the memories of Tiamat and Daeva Subject 707 have coalesced, creating an unstable spacetime flux. However, the trade-off is that the Revenant class cannot complete certain campaigns in Ishalgen, Altgard, Poeta, and Verteron.

Rise of the Revenant

A new instance: Sunken Telos has been added Can be entered through Silentera Canyon Playable by two to six players, level 51 or higher Accessible once per week (resets Wednesday 09:00 CET)

The Red Throne: Telos has been added Can be entered through Silentera Canyon Playable by two to six players, level 55 only Accessible once per week (resets Wednesday 09:00 CET)

Abyssal Splinter can now be entered by the faction not occupying the Divine Fortress

Additionally, new systems such as the Book of Legends and Moreth, Chronicle of Time have been added. The Book of Legends system is completed by collecting items through adventures in Atreia, with special rewards obtained after completion. This can be done on a character-by-character basis. The Moreth, Chronicle of Time system is for characters above level 50. Points for leveling up the system are obtained by recording items, with 50 being the maximum level the system can reach. A PvE skill can be received as reward, which deals more damage against Balaur, with the damage increasing the higher the Moreth level.

AION Classic General Updates

Legion Re-organization Added legion campaigns, legion production, legion buffs, and minting coins Complete daily and weekly legion campaigns to get items to acquire/strengthen the legion buff and thus strengthen your own character Legion production: Collect materials and donate them to your legion to be able to craft various items like consumables, appearance items, etc. Minting coins: Create your own Mint Coins and generate Legion Arete Coins, which can be used to purchase legion equipment and other reward bundles.

New Artifact Landing Sites added These new landing sites have no artifact effect but instead are used for questing Defeat the Landing Site Guardian to obtain Expedition Elite Insignias and make the quest NPC of your race appear Rewards for completing the quest include EXP, Abyss Points, and Platinum Medal Fragments Expedition Elite Insignias can be exchanged for new PvP wings (among others)

LORD'S AGENT battle added One agent appears every Friday at 22:00 CET at Inggison Outpost and Gelkmaros Defence Base Appearance alternates each week between the two factions



