Wonder Of U Joins JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R has another DLC character added to the mix as Wonder Of U joins the roster for Season 2.

Article Summary Wonder Of U now battles in All-Star Battle R as a new Season 2 DLC character.

Experience the first official animation and voice of user Toru and his Stand.

Get the DLC individually for $5 or within the Season 2 pack alongside others.

Game features 50+ characters from the JoJo universe in high-fidelity battles.

Bandai Namco has added a brand new DLC character to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R this past week, as Wonder Of U has been added to the roster. One of the more oddball characters of the entire series, Toru basically sits in the background and barely lifts a finger while his Stand does all the work. This is reflected perfectly in this latest DLC choice, as you're getting a powerful fighter who approaches it more like a gentleman who has nothing to lose than anyone going full tilt on another person. The DLC is life for $5 for the character, or you can get them as part of the Season 2 pack with all the others released this season.

Wonder Of U DLC

In JoJolion, the eighth part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Wonder of U is a super-rare sentient remote stand that causes calamity to its pursuer. For the first time ever, Wonder of U and its user Toru will be officially animated and voiced within the game. Wield the power of Wonder of U and cause calamity to any opponent that gets in your way! Use the natural laws of calamity to your advantage to inevitably sway victory in your favor!

Wonder of U as a playable character.

Additional Wonder of U JoJo Glossary, Model Viewer, Sound Test, and Art Viewer.

Additional Wonder of U collection items at the in-game store.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R immerses players in an authentic video game adaptation of the popular anime series. The game stays true to creator Hirohiko Araki's captivating art style with faithfully recreated character expressions, "Stand" special move cut-scenes, and intense battles delivered with stunningly vibrant detail. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R brings together a massive roster of more than 50 characters from every story arc in the JoJo's universe, letting players experience popular battles from the series and see heroes from different timelines interact for the first time.

