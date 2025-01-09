Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: rambo

World of tanks Announces New Crossover Event Featuring Rambo

World of Tanks will be taking it back to one of the classic action films, as the draw first blood with Rambo later this month

Article Summary World of Tanks introduces Rambo crossover event with new tanks and characters.

Players can unlock John Rambo and others through the Base and Improved Rewards Tracks.

The ultimate prize is the Rambo heavy tank, featuring movie-inspired designs.

Customize your tanks with themes from Rambo's iconic film settings and journey.

Wargaming has announced a special crossover event for World of Tanks, as the iconic action film character Rambo will be a part of the game. The game will launch a brand new season on January 16, and with it will come a new Season Pass and a special event featuring the legendary soldier. Well, in the WoT kind of way, as you'll see five tanks branded to represent characters from the Rambo film trilogy, with the greatest reward among them being the Rambo tank dedicated to John Rambo himself. It's almost like every event you've seen in the game in the past, with the additional pass that you can choose to purchase if you wish to put more money into the game. We have more info below and the trailer teasing it above, as the content will run until January 30.

Tankers can recruit John Rambo through the Base Rewards Track, accompanied by Sheriff Will Teasle, a relentless enforcer. The Improved Rewards Track offers the chance to unlock Marshall Murdock, a cunning and deceitful strategist. Special bundles also include Colonel Trautman, Rambo's trusted mentor, and Co Bao, a fearless freedom fighter and ally. Each character features a distinctive voiceover, adding unique personality and flair to every battle.

The event's ultimate reward is the Rambo heavy tank, a premium, high-tier vehicle that embodies Rambo's determination and resourcefulness. Its design incorporates iconic movie elements such as a stylized trap log, Rambo's signature knife, a mounted machine gun adorned with Rambo's headband, carved inscriptions, and more – making it a true testament to Rambo's legacy. In addition to the Rambo tank, players can enhance their experience with the themed 2D customization, featuring film-specific color schemes that reference Rambo's journey from the forests of America to the jungles of Vietnam and the deserts of Afghanistan.

