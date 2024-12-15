Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: World Of Tanks: Modern Armor

World Of Tanks Modern Armor Launches 2024 Winter Fest

World Of Tanks Modern Armor has brought back a favorite event, as the 2024 edition of Winter Fest has been unleashed in the game

Wargaming launched a new event last week for World Of Tanks Modern Armor, as the Winter Fest 2024 is currently underway. Running until January 6, 2025, players will be able to experience a new game mode, new holiday additions, a special in-game currency, and some returning favorites from previous Winter Fest events. We have the full rundown below and a trailer showing it off above.

World Of Tanks Modern Armor – Winter Fest 2024

Winter Fest is a four-week extravaganza that brings players new treats all throughout December, including a dramatic new two-part PVE game mode, a new in-game event hub, and a host of new winter characters and content that can be acquired with Winter Fest's special Snowball currency.

Holiday Game Mode: Players must face off against World of Tanks Modern Armor's all-new villain, the Ice Queen, in a two-part PVE event by using their favorite Toy Tanks. It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to team up with Santa and save the holidays!

Players must face off against World of Tanks Modern Armor's all-new villain, the Ice Queen, in a two-part PVE event by using their favorite Toy Tanks. It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to team up with Santa and save the holidays! Special Holiday Content: Winter Fest offers players a ton of new content, including four new Premium tanks, like the powerful Kampfpanzer 07 P(E) with the holiday-themed Yeti skin, and four new 3D Commanders, from Nutso! the Nutcracker to the villainous Ice Queen herself (with two versions of the Ice Queen available)!

Winter Fest offers players a ton of new content, including four new Premium tanks, like the powerful Kampfpanzer 07 P(E) with the holiday-themed Yeti skin, and four new 3D Commanders, from Nutso! the Nutcracker to the villainous Ice Queen herself (with two versions of the Ice Queen available)! Snowball Currency: Players will be spending Snowballs this holiday season! This is a new, limited-time, event-only currency that players can receive in different ways throughout the month.

Players will be spending Snowballs this holiday season! This is a new, limited-time, event-only currency that players can receive in different ways throughout the month. In-Game Holiday Hub: The event will be hosted within an in-game magical Winter Fest Storefront, where players can redeem their Snowballs for exclusive Winter Fest content and rewards and navigate to special event battles.

The event will be hosted within an in-game magical Winter Fest Storefront, where players can redeem their Snowballs for exclusive Winter Fest content and rewards and navigate to special event battles. Holiday Favorites Return: In-game winter traditions, like Happy Holidays Mode featuring the Toy Tanks on a redesigned map and an advent-style Winter Calendar with a full month of daily gifts, are back and bigger than ever.

