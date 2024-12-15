Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: World Of Tanks: Modern Armor
World Of Tanks Modern Armor Launches 2024 Winter Fest
World Of Tanks Modern Armor has brought back a favorite event, as the 2024 edition of Winter Fest has been unleashed in the game
Article Summary
- World Of Tanks Modern Armor unveils Winter Fest 2024, running till January 6, 2025, with new modes and content.
- Battle the Ice Queen in a unique PVE mode with Toy Tanks and team up with Santa to save the holidays.
- Spend Snowballs to acquire exclusive Winter Fest items, including skins and new Premium tanks.
- Enjoy classic holiday features like the Happy Holidays Mode and an advent-style Winter Calendar.
Wargaming launched a new event last week for World Of Tanks Modern Armor, as the Winter Fest 2024 is currently underway. Running until January 6, 2025, players will be able to experience a new game mode, new holiday additions, a special in-game currency, and some returning favorites from previous Winter Fest events. We have the full rundown below and a trailer showing it off above.
World Of Tanks Modern Armor – Winter Fest 2024
Winter Fest is a four-week extravaganza that brings players new treats all throughout December, including a dramatic new two-part PVE game mode, a new in-game event hub, and a host of new winter characters and content that can be acquired with Winter Fest's special Snowball currency.
- Holiday Game Mode: Players must face off against World of Tanks Modern Armor's all-new villain, the Ice Queen, in a two-part PVE event by using their favorite Toy Tanks. It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to team up with Santa and save the holidays!
- Special Holiday Content: Winter Fest offers players a ton of new content, including four new Premium tanks, like the powerful Kampfpanzer 07 P(E) with the holiday-themed Yeti skin, and four new 3D Commanders, from Nutso! the Nutcracker to the villainous Ice Queen herself (with two versions of the Ice Queen available)!
- Snowball Currency: Players will be spending Snowballs this holiday season! This is a new, limited-time, event-only currency that players can receive in different ways throughout the month.
- In-Game Holiday Hub: The event will be hosted within an in-game magical Winter Fest Storefront, where players can redeem their Snowballs for exclusive Winter Fest content and rewards and navigate to special event battles.
- Holiday Favorites Return: In-game winter traditions, like Happy Holidays Mode featuring the Toy Tanks on a redesigned map and an advent-style Winter Calendar with a full month of daily gifts, are back and bigger than ever.