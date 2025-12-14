Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Mists of Pandaria Classic, World of Warcraft: Classic

World of Warcraft Classic Releases The Thunder King Update

World of Warcraft Classic has new content for the Mists of Pandaria Classic expansion, as you can play The Thunder King right now

Explore two new zones: Isle of Thunder and Isle of Giants, packed with new quests and daily activities.

Face off against two epic world bosses—Nalak and Oondasta—each lurking within the update’s new zones.

Prepare for the Throne of Thunder raid, gear upgrades with Thunderforging, and legendary questline progress.

Blizzard Entertainment has released new content for the World of Warcraft Classic expansion, Mists of Pandaria Classic, as The Thunder King is now live. The content takes you back to the Isle of Thunder and the Isle of Giants, allowing you to relive the experience of taking on the world bosses, Oondasta and Nalak, along with additional content that has been given a retro vibe with some minor tweaks. We have the dev notes on the expansion below, along with the latest trailer, as you can read more info on their latest blog.

World of Warcraft Classic – Mists of Pandaria Classic: The Thunder King

Gather heroes, sound the drums, the Thunder King comes! The time is nigh to spearhead an assault on the Thunder King's stronghold. The Thunder King content update delivers two new zones—Isle of Thunder and Isle of Giants, a new gear upgrade system—Thunderforging, a new legendary chapter, two new world bosses—Oondasta and Nalak, and the Throne of Thunder 12-encounter raid arriving shortly after launch. In addition, this content update ushers in the continuation of the Legendary questline, introduces new Scenarios, an update to the Challenge Mode system, and includes the latest updates to Celestial Dungeons.

Two New Zones : This update introduces the Isle of Thunder and the Isle of Giants! You'll need to collaborate with fellow champions to unlock each stage of the island by taking part in new PvE and PvP-themed dailies, completing a campaign quest, and engaging in scenarios.

: This update introduces the Isle of Thunder and the Isle of Giants! You'll need to collaborate with fellow champions to unlock each stage of the island by taking part in new PvE and PvP-themed dailies, completing a campaign quest, and engaging in scenarios. Two New World Bosses : Each zone in The Thunder King content update has its own World Boss—the Isle of Thunder is home to Nalak, the Storm Lord, whilst the Isle of Giants is home to the Zandalari experiment, Oondasta.

: Each zone in The Thunder King content update has its own World Boss—the Isle of Thunder is home to Nalak, the Storm Lord, whilst the Isle of Giants is home to the Zandalari experiment, Oondasta. New Raid: The Throne of Thunder: Emperor Lei Shen, the Thunder King, has returned to wreak his vengeance on Pandaria. The Throne of Thunder is a sprawling citadel housing 12 raid encounters.

